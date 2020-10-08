COVID spreads to rural Iowa as hospitalizations hit record highs

Southwest Iowa also has some high rates, with Taylor County at 22.1%, Page at 21.2%, and Fremont at 19%.

Meantime, virus activity appears to be slowing in other areas — including the state’s most populous counties — where in recent weeks it had been surging.

Polk, Story, Linn, Black Hawk, and Johnson counties all have two-week average positive case rates under 6.5%, according to state public health data.

Roughly a month ago, those counties had much higher rates — — Story County’s, for example, surged above 20% — — as cases spiked after college students returned to campus for the fall semester.

Statewide, Iowa continues to see record numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations.

There were 444 people hospitalized in Iowa for COVID-related issues, a new high for the state during the pandemic.

And the two-week average of new admissions continued to soar, reaching 61.2. That number’s previous peak during the summer was 39.6, in early May.