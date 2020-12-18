Crime Story of the Year: Arrest made in 21-year-old murder cold case

She was last seen alive when she got off work from Airlite Plastics Co., an Omaha business, around 11:30 on a Friday evening. Her mother, Joyce Kennedy, and Matt Kennedy both worked for the company at the time as well.

Prior to her death, Ratliff lived with her mother and stepfather, Les Kennedy, near Third Street and 16th Avenue. Ratliff was a 1995 graduate of Lewis Central High School and took courses at the Nebraska College of Business to become a paralegal but dropped out after about a year, according to archive stories.

Murder trials, Wilber said, are often lengthy under normal circumstances. And with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and both the prosecution and defense having to wade through thousands of pages of evidence building their cases, he noted any trial action in the next few months is highly unlikely.

However, the defendant does have a constitutional right to a speedy trial, meaning Wilber and his team are working diligently to get their ducks in a row.

“Iowa has a 90-day speedy trial law, which is sort of suspended right now due to COVID,” Wilber said. “But, if they start opening things back up for jury trials, the defense will really get to drive the train on scheduling a lot more than we will.

“So, we will have to be prepared to try it fairly quickly with the understanding that we are all in the same boat — the prosecution and the defense. We all have to go through all of this information, so I’m not really anticipating a trial in the next few months, but one never knows.”