Darrah remembered for using own success to boost community

He shamelessly loved all things Disney, and Disney World was a frequent destination for Darrah and his family.

“There was a joke made that he probably owned stock in Disney,” Reece said with a chuckle. “Just because from the time his kids were small, he was taking them on big Disney vacations, frequently.”

Darrah was born July 29, 1963, in Beebeetown. He was a graduate of Tri-Center High School in Neola and Creighton University in Omaha, where he received his bachelor degree in finance and political science.

After graduating from college, Darrah worked as a banker in Council Bluffs and Nebraska City, Nebraska. While in Nebraska City, he also worked as a real estate property manager prior to starting his own business in 1996.

Prior to his passing, Darrah served as an Ameriprise Financial Advisor in Council Bluffs and Nebraska City, representing clients in more than 16 states. He was part of the Million Dollar Round Table for 14 years, Top of the Table for six years, Circle of Success for five years and was most recently named a member of the National Association of Estate Planners.

Reece noted that Darrah was proud of his accomplishments, but highlighted how he had the ability to use his own success to facilitate quality outcomes for others.