Delta variant in Iowa: State urges vaccinations as new strain spreads

In Iowa, 64% of adults have had at least their first vaccine shot, according to New York Times data.

Here’s what you need to know about the delta variant as it spreads in Iowa.

How is the delta variant different than other strains?

Studies have shown the delta variant is between 35% to 60% better at spreading than the alpha variant — that’s the strain that caused a major outbreak in the U.K. last fall. The alpha strain was already significantly more contagious than the original version of the virus.

Researchers have not said conclusively whether the variant causes more severe symptoms, but initial studies indicate it could be. A June study from Scotland found that patients with the delta strain were about twice as likely to be hospitalized than those patients with the alpha variant.