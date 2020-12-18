Despite pandemic, progress continued in July

Community progress continued in July in spite of pandemic-related setbacks.

Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs took the first steps toward an expansion of the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Facility south of the city. During the county Board of Supervisors meeting June 30, Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody discussed the installation of a 100-yard outdoor shooting range at the facility, a joint venture between the two governments.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said the 100-yard range would benefit his department and mentioned requirements from the state on rifle proficiency that require shooting from that distance.

A memorial library built in remembrance of Quintin Brownfield was placed behind an existing memorial on the corner of Carson and Franklin Avenues.

Quintin, an 8-year-old second-grader at St. Albert Catholic School, passed away April 15 after being struck by a car.

Family, friends, teachers and some Carpentry Union members stopped by to fill the library with books and support the family. Lowell Brownfield, Quintin’s dad, and his three sisters — Presley, Sophia and Izzy — were there and were grateful for the community’s efforts.