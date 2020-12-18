Despite pandemic, progress continued in July

Community progress continued in July in spite of pandemic-related setbacks.
Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs took the first steps toward an expansion of the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Facility south of the city. During the county Board of Supervisors meeting June 30, Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody discussed the installation of a 100-yard outdoor shooting range at the facility, a joint venture between the two governments.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said the 100-yard range would benefit his department and mentioned requirements from the state on rifle proficiency that require shooting from that distance.
A memorial library built in remembrance of Quintin Brownfield was placed behind an existing memorial on the corner of Carson and Franklin Avenues.
Quintin, an 8-year-old second-grader at St. Albert Catholic School, passed away April 15 after being struck by a car.
Family, friends, teachers and some Carpentry Union members stopped by to fill the library with books and support the family. Lowell Brownfield, Quintin’s dad, and his three sisters — Presley, Sophia and Izzy — were there and were grateful for the community’s efforts.
The library was built by Chris Merk, a member of the Carpentry Union and family friend of the Brownfields, and his son, Liam, and dropped off for Katie Eden to paint and decorate. The community came together and donated funds to help pay for the library registration fees.
After a 21-year career helping low-income elderly or disabled people find affordable housing through the Municipal Housing Agency in Council Bluffs, executive director Carolyn Grieder retired this year.
After nine years as a housing manager, Grieder was trained for the executive director position by the former executive director. She was replaced by Oscar Duran, a southern Texas native who had prior experience in housing through Habitat for Humanity of Omaha and Ideal Nebraska, a neighborhood development group based in Fremont, Nebraska.
The $8.5 million Iowa West Sports Plex opened during the first full week in July in the Mid-America Center Entertainment District.
Located off of 23rd Avenue and adjacent to the Iowa West Field House, the 75,000-square-foot Iowa West Sports Plex features an artificial turf the size of a regulation youth soccer field with the ability to be separated into multiple smaller fields.
The fields can be used for youth baseball, softball, flag football, lacrosse and other sports in addition to soccer as well as for adult leagues in multiple sports. The upstairs features additional seating and a comfortable viewing area for parents and families.
The facility will be operated and managed by the Council Bluffs Soccer Club, led by Executive Director Arian Haddix. A Council Bluffs native, Haddix brings with her 11-plus years of nonprofit management experience, as well as experience as a former collegiate soccer player for Bellevue University, Iowa West said.
Iowa’s state-licensed casinos have been trying to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic knocked them offline for 11 weeks and caused revenue to tank by about 20% for the year that ended June 30.
Preliminary estimates compiled by the state Racing & Gaming Commission showed the 19 casinos reported adjusted gross revenue topping $1.16 billion — a number strikingly lower than the nearly $1.457 billion posted last fiscal year and the record of nearly $1.47 billion set in fiscal 2012.
Commission records indicate the fiscal 2020 revenue was the lowest since fiscal 2006. And the 15,530,221 people who came through the turnstiles marked the lowest admissions since fiscal 1996.
All 19 casinos reopened after Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted an order June 1 that had closed them and many other businesses effective March 17 to help slow the coronavirus spread in Iowa.
One new element that did not require on-site casino attendance was legalized sports wagering with an online betting option, which arrived on Aug. 15, 2019. College and pro football seasons got sports wagering off to “a very positive” start and many casinos were seeing a surge in overall gambling activity early in the fiscal year — until the pandemic reversed their fortunes in a big way.
Donna Hubbell, vice president of patient safety and quality at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for almost 48 years, announced her retirement in July.
Hubbell grew up in Dunlap, about 50 miles northeast of Council Bluffs, where she graduated from high school before heading to the city for work. She started at Jennie Edmundson as a nursing assistant on Aug. 18, 1972.
In retirement, Hubbell said she looks forward to spending more time with her family, including her husband of 42 years, Tom. The pair’s youngest daughter lives in Omaha, while their oldest daughter lives in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with her husband and their three children.
Barb Green loved her family farm, animals and southwest Iowa.
Green, who died in February 2019, left behind gifts that will help students pursue agriculture or veterinary careers.
The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation said Green bequeathed about 900 acres of farmland to the foundation to be used to fund a scholarship to Iowa State University students pursuing degrees in agriculture or animal care.
Foundation President and CEO Donna Dostal said an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in scholarships will be offered annually, starting with the class of 2021. The scholarship is open to all Iowans, with preference given to students from Pottawattamie, Mills and Montgomery Counties.
Additionally, Green sold her personal real estate and property and split the proceeds between the foundation and Midlands Humane Society. That gift totaled $566,580 for the foundation and $141,582 for the humane society.
Council Bluffs Community School District was approved as an accredited K-12 virtual school and offers an online program that will be available at parents’ request, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. The district would still be bound to provide at least half of the instruction in person for other students.
The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors chose Council Bluffs native Brenda Mainwaring to serve as the foundation’s president and CEO. With the announcement, the foundation noted Mainwaring becomes the first woman to be named to the role since it was formed nearly 25 years ago.
Mainwaring came to Iowa West after years as an executive at Union Pacific Railroad. She is credited with developing funding partnerships with communities and not-for-profit organizations across Iowa, Nebraska and eight southern states, the foundation said. In addition, she helped communities create jobs as well as develop community spaces.
Mainwaring replaced Pete Tulipana, who retired after serving in the role since 2012.
