Disalvo served in the Navy, assisting Operation Enduring Freedom; provided Fukushima disaster relief

During her time on the Reagan, Disalvo was deployed five times — the last of which included providing disaster relief after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

Her first deployment came right away, a “surge” deployment in January of 2007 in the Pacific, which included stops in Hong Kong and Japan.

In early 2008, the Reagan deployed for seven months, making its way to the Pacific and toward the Middle East. The ship served as an airport in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, posting up in the Arabian Sea.

“Our ship was fully loaded with weapons and bombs, ammunition. The Marines that were on land in Afghanistan, we were in communication with them. They’d call in air strikes. We’d send fighter jets from out to sea in to wherever they needed to go. We had helicopters. Mail planes. Personnel transport planes,” she said. “We were the airport.

“My job was to help keep the ship running.”

Disalvo had similar deployments of varying lengths in 2009 and 2010.

In 2011, the ship again left with the Middle East as its destination. En route, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster occurred in Japan, and the Reagan was rerouted, eventually making it to the country in March of that year and staying until May.