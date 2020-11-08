Disalvo served in the Navy, assisting Operation Enduring Freedom; provided Fukushima disaster relief

Nellie Disalvo was 21, home in Council Bluffs from a brief stint in college, when she decided to join the Navy — a choice that led to six years of service, travel throughout the Pacific in service of her country and a lifetime of friendships.
Disalvo (maiden name Hunter), a 2003 Abraham Lincoln High School graduate, was thinking about her next step in life when her mom suggested she speak with a Navy recruiter. Thinking of high school friends who’d joined the service, she said she “got excited.”
“That was it,” she said of the idea. “I went and talked to a recruiter. I said, ‘How soon can I leave?’ I think I left about 30 days later.”
In June of 2006, Disalvo headed for boot camp at the Great Lakes training command in Illinois. She stayed at the base for technical training as a machinist mate.
In January of 2007, Disalvo was sent to the U.S.S. Reagan, an aircraft carrier on Coronado Island in San Diego. She was assigned reactor auxiliary, where she and colleagues were the only division that wasn’t full of nuclear engineers.
“We were non-nukes,” Disalvo said, that’s, “what we called ourselves.”
“We maintained our spaces. Two engines forward, two engines aft. Keeping them clean, routine maintenance on the engine,” Disalvo continued, explaining some of her duties. “We stood watch in a rotation.”
During her time on the Reagan, Disalvo was deployed five times — the last of which included providing disaster relief after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.
Her first deployment came right away, a “surge” deployment in January of 2007 in the Pacific, which included stops in Hong Kong and Japan.
In early 2008, the Reagan deployed for seven months, making its way to the Pacific and toward the Middle East. The ship served as an airport in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, posting up in the Arabian Sea.
“Our ship was fully loaded with weapons and bombs, ammunition. The Marines that were on land in Afghanistan, we were in communication with them. They’d call in air strikes. We’d send fighter jets from out to sea in to wherever they needed to go. We had helicopters. Mail planes. Personnel transport planes,” she said. “We were the airport.
“My job was to help keep the ship running.”
Disalvo had similar deployments of varying lengths in 2009 and 2010.
In 2011, the ship again left with the Middle East as its destination. En route, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster occurred in Japan, and the Reagan was rerouted, eventually making it to the country in March of that year and staying until May.
“We would help refuel helicopters (Japanese and American), provide food, bottled water. Everything we had on the ship, we went down to bare bones so we could give them our supplies,” she said.
The effort was called Operation Tomodachi — Operation Friends.
The deployment would be Disalvo’s longest, around 10, with the ship making it to the Middle East after Japan. The ship returned to the U.S., going into drydock in Washington state, where Disalvo finished out her service before her discharge.
“It was an experience, it was my 20s, it was awesome. The lifelong friendships. My college experience was in the Navy, with people that were right there with me on the ship,” she said. “I just wanted to move on. I was ready to get out,”
She said she wanted to have a family and wasn’t keen on being deployed away from her children — “It’s crazy and good for (service members with children that undergo deployments), and we need those people. But I knew it wasn’t for me.”
Disalvo eventually moved back to Council Bluffs and met her husband, Council Bluffs City Councilman Joe Disalvo. The pair have been married for four years and have two children, 3-year-old Joe Jr. and 1-year-old Gus.
After her discharge, Disalvo earned degrees from Iowa Western Community College and Bellevue University. She spent time selling real estate — and is still licensed. In March of 2019, the Disalvos teamed with Trisha and Lee Gillespie to open The Dock bar and grill in Council Bluffs.
