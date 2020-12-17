Education Story of the Year: Iowa Western’s Dan Kinney passes torch to his son Daniel Kinney

“You’ve had three outstanding presidents,” he said. “My hopes are just to continue to build on what those individuals have done. You have a great board of directors that have a vision of what they want the college to become. You’ve got a passionate faculty and staff that want to help students be successful – and I think that’s a recipe for an outstanding institution.”

Kinney likes that Iowa Western is a little bigger than Iowa Central, but not too big. Iowa Western has about 1,000 more students, he said, and about 400 more who live on campus.

“To me, Iowa Western is the right size,” he said. “I still want to be at an institution where I can get to know the students.”

Kinney saw the other side of that during his assistantship at University of Kansas, he said.

“When there’s 20,000, you don’t really get to know the students,” he said.

Kinney also likes what he has seen of Council Bluffs during his trips down to visit his parents.

“I’ve seen Council Bluffs and all of southwest Iowa really grow, and that’s exciting,” he said. “There’s a lot of good things happening in Council Bluffs.”