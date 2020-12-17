Education Story of the Year: Iowa Western’s Dan Kinney passes torch to his son Daniel Kinney

Dr. Dan Kinney, president of Iowa Western Community College, will soon pass the torch to the next generation — of his own family.
He will officially retire on Dec. 31, and his son, Dr. Daniel Kinney, will take over on Jan. 4.
The younger Kinney is president of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and has led that institution since 2009.
He knows he has big shoes to fill.
The elder Kinney has dramatically expanded and improved the college’s facilities during his 26-year tenure. Two dozen facilities have been built or purchased, enrollment has increased and new athletic teams have been created. He oversaw construction of the Arts Center, which was dedicated in 2001.
Under his guidance, the college has invested more than $178 million in new construction and renovation projects at the main campus in Council Bluffs and at centers in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Harlan and Atlantic. He generated regional attention for the college with his efforts in the planning and construction of the new Robotics and STEM Center, which the board of trustees named Kinney Hall in 2015, and the Center for Advanced Nursing and Allied Health Education. The foundation’s assets have also grown, with the help of Iowa Western supporters and donors.
His son sees plenty to like about Iowa Western.
“You’ve had three outstanding presidents,” he said. “My hopes are just to continue to build on what those individuals have done. You have a great board of directors that have a vision of what they want the college to become. You’ve got a passionate faculty and staff that want to help students be successful – and I think that’s a recipe for an outstanding institution.”
Kinney likes that Iowa Western is a little bigger than Iowa Central, but not too big. Iowa Western has about 1,000 more students, he said, and about 400 more who live on campus.
“To me, Iowa Western is the right size,” he said. “I still want to be at an institution where I can get to know the students.”
Kinney saw the other side of that during his assistantship at University of Kansas, he said.
“When there’s 20,000, you don’t really get to know the students,” he said.
Kinney also likes what he has seen of Council Bluffs during his trips down to visit his parents.
“I’ve seen Council Bluffs and all of southwest Iowa really grow, and that’s exciting,” he said. “There’s a lot of good things happening in Council Bluffs.”
After doing a little house hunting, Kinney found that nice houses don’t stay on the market long in Council Bluffs.
“That’s showing me there’s growth down there,” he said.
Kinney doesn’t want to plan any big changes at Iowa Western before he has gotten to know the college, he said.
“I want to get on board and talk to a lot of people — not only at the college, but people in the communities we serve.”
Kinney will try to find out what Iowa Western needs to do to provide workers for area employers, what services students need and how the college can improve enrollment, among other things.
“Definitely enrollment’s going to be a number one charge for me,” he said.
Kinney also wants to talk to area high schools about forming partnerships.
“It’s a good opportunity to get high school kids started on the right foot to what they’re going to do after high school, and we want Iowa Western to be their No. 1 choice.”
At Iowa Central, Kinney started career academies in several fields, he said. Those include advanced manufacturing, nursing and health care, hospitality, computer programming and ag technology, among others.
“Welding’s big, advanced manufacturing” is big, he said. “Up here, we have a lot of manufacturing, so I knew we needed that.”
Kinney and his dad both say he is his own person.
“My expertise is in different areas than his expertise,” he said.
Considering the environment he grew up in, it isn’t too surprising that Kinney took an interest in education. Besides his father’s career in education, his mother taught in K-12 schools and then became a college English instructor but later switched to marketing.
“I’ve really been around education my whole life,” he said. “Being around that college atmosphere was exciting.”
Still, Kinney started college focused on business. He earned an associate degree at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, then transferred to Pittsburg State University in Kansas, where he got involved in activities and participated in the college’s Reserve Officer Training Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduated as a first lieutenant, then joined the Kansas Army National Guard.
“Education probably wasn’t on my radar when I went to college,” he said. “I did an internship at Fort Scott Community College and really fell in love with education.”
After that, Kinney went to Fort Lee, Virginia for basic training for the Guard and took officer training at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. After his Guard training, he got a graduate assistantship advising student organizations at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, where he completed a master’s in higher education administration and stayed on as assistant director of admissions. At that point, he had combined his interests in education and management into one career.
Despite the excitement of the university, he realized he wanted to be in the community college system and took advantage of an opportunity to become admissions director at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas, where he stayed for seven years.
In March 2004, Kinney was notified by the National Guard that his unit would be deployed to Iraq. He was promoted to captain and put in charge of an engineering unit. He also commanded another unit during his 11-month deployment. Training and leading other soldiers was a little bit like teaching, he said.
After he returned to the States, he earned a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The next step in his career was serving as vice president of student services at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
After just two years, he had an opportunity to become president of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. He stayed there for 11 years before accepting the post at Iowa Western.
Kinney and his wife, Jennifer, have two daughters – Page, a senior studying education at Iowa State University; and Rylee, a freshman at Iowa Western.
Why did she choose Iowa Western over Iowa Central?
“Her grandpa did a lot better recruiting than her daddy did, I guess,” he said. “She wanted to get away from home and yet be close to family” and was also attracted by the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!