Election, pandemic drag on in November

The official weighted enrollment is based on the number and type of students registered on Oct. 1. This year’s certified enrollment was 8,882.80, down from 9,122.09 last year, according to a report presented at the meeting by Chief Technology Officer John Stile.

Because state aid is based on the number of students, the drop means the school district will receive about $1.6 million less in state funding for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. The district can apply for a budget guarantee, which would allow it to levy 1% more in local property taxes for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. This would raise about $640,000 in one-time funds, leaving almost $1 million in lost revenue, she said.

School districts are asking the state to designate 2020-21 as a “hold harmless” year and not count the enrollment drops, Murillo said. That would need to be authorized by the Iowa Legislature during its 2021 session.

Council Bluffs Community School District temporarily returned to remote learning for the two days of classes during the week of Thanksgiving and went into hybrid learning immediately following Thanksgiving weekend. It will remain in hybrid mode until winter break begins on Dec. 21.