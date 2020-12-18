Election, pandemic drag on in November

In November came the election that so many were anticipating, dreading or both.
But first, on Nov. 1, Nonpareil President and Publisher Tom Schmitt announced that he would retire after almost 20 years at The Daily Nonpareil.
In his column, “On The Schmitt List,” he revealed to the public that he would end his 50-year newspaper career on Nov. 6. The Nonpareil became the last of 11 newspapers where he worked and one of 10 he led as publisher.
Republican Donald Trump won Iowa for a second time, beating Democrat Joe Biden here, according to state results as of late on Election Night. Biden defeated Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Nov. 7, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Iowa District 22 House incumbent Jon Jacobsen unofficially won the general election in landslide fashion.
According to the Pottawattamie County Election Commissioner’s Office, the Republican ran away with the race, garnering 13,306 votes (69.46). His challenger, Shawna Anderson, collected 5,837 ballots (30.47%). In addition, there were 12 write-ins (.06%)
Jacobsen was elected to his current post in November 2018.
Brent Siegrist will return to the Iowa House of Representatives more than 17 years after he left. Siegrist, the former Republican Speaker of the House, received 6,615 votes to win the Iowa House District 16 race with 50.7% of the vote. He will replace Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, a Republican who is retiring after five terms and 10 years in the House.
Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne held off a challenge from Republican David Young to retain her 3rd Congressional District seat. Bryan Jack Holder, a Libertarian from Council Bluffs, finished third in both of those races. Holder received 15,338 votes (3.4%) in the 2020 election, more than doubling his vote total of 7,267 in 2018.
Republican Joni Ernst, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Iowa, on Nov. 3 became the first woman re-elected to that federal post after surviving a scare by edging out Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a hard-fought and expensive 2020 political slugfest.
Republican Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson held off an early surge from Democratic challenger Steve Gorman to retain the District 8 seat in Des Moines.
Pottawattamie County voters picked Republicans Brian Shea and Tim Wichman to represent them on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors during the next four years.
Republicans won the overwhelming majority of southwest Iowa State Legislature races on Nov. 3. Incumbent Democrat Charlie McConkey was the lone Council Bluffs Democrat to win, in House District 15.
House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley was re-elected with 11,376 votes in District 17.
Omaha-based Bucky’s Convenience Stores was purchased by one of its competitors, Casey’s General Stores.
The $580 million cash purchase of Buchanan Energy was announced Nov. 9. The price includes tax benefits valued at $80 million.
Buchanan Energy operates 94 stores and 79 dealer locations in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.
Casey’s operates about 2,200 locations in 16 states and describes itself as the nation’s fourth-largest convenience store chain.
The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
Council Bluffs Community School District’s certified enrollment is down 239.29 students from last year, officials said during the Nov. 10 board of education meeting.
The official weighted enrollment is based on the number and type of students registered on Oct. 1. This year’s certified enrollment was 8,882.80, down from 9,122.09 last year, according to a report presented at the meeting by Chief Technology Officer John Stile.
Because state aid is based on the number of students, the drop means the school district will receive about $1.6 million less in state funding for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. The district can apply for a budget guarantee, which would allow it to levy 1% more in local property taxes for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. This would raise about $640,000 in one-time funds, leaving almost $1 million in lost revenue, she said.
School districts are asking the state to designate 2020-21 as a “hold harmless” year and not count the enrollment drops, Murillo said. That would need to be authorized by the Iowa Legislature during its 2021 session.
Council Bluffs Community School District temporarily returned to remote learning for the two days of classes during the week of Thanksgiving and went into hybrid learning immediately following Thanksgiving weekend. It will remain in hybrid mode until winter break begins on Dec. 21.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo cited Pottawattamie County’s rising positivity rate and the impact of COVID-19 cases and quarantines on schools as key factors in the decision. The county’s positivity rate reached 21.2%, and numerous students and staff members were out of school – some with positive cases but most to quarantine because of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Nov. 16 issued new public health orders designed to slow COVID-19’s spread, including a partial requirement for face masks in public.
During a news conference Nov. 17 at Iowa PBS studios, Reynolds renewed her pleas as Iowa continued its trend of setting new record highs every day for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Reynolds’ new orders include a requirement that anyone in public indoors while within six feet of other people for at least 15 minutes should wear a face mask.
There was a 56th death in the county, a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 who died on Nov. 16, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate and third in line for the presidency under the order of succession, announced Nov. 17 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has placed himself in quarantine.
Grassley, a Republican who was first elected to the Senate in 1980 and currently is serving his seventh, six-year term, indicated he planned to continue working virtually from home. Staff members noted that he can participate in nearly all Senate business aside from voting under the chamber’s rules.
Grassley has not missed a vote in the U.S. Senate since 1993.
Pfizer said Nov. 18 that new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and also protects older people most at risk of dying — the last data needed to seek emergency use of limited shot supplies as the catastrophic outbreak worsens across the globe.
Competitor Moderna Inc. also announced similar effectiveness of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is made with the same, brand-new technology — using a snippet of the genetic code of the coronavirus to train the body to recognize if the real virus comes along.
Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
A Columbus, Nebraska, man was shot in Council Bluffs Nov. 25.
At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near North 35th and Interstate 29. They found 24-year-old Daquon Berry down in a parking lot east of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Berry was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
