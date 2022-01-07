Employers, workers wait while Supreme Court deliberates vaccine mandates

As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on whether employers and/or healthcare facilities can require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, state legislatures and employers await the outcome.

Additionally, Iowa Rep. Jon Jacobsen, a Council Bluffs Republican, has announced plans to introduce a bill that bans employer vaccine mandates during the upcoming state Legislature session, which starts on Monday.

If the court strikes down the Biden Administration’s mandates that employers with 100 or more employees must require vaccination and Medicare/Medicaid providers are not exempted, or if a ban passes in Iowa, health care facilities would be among the first to be affected.

“CHI Health, like health care systems across the country, requires a host of vaccinations as a condition of employment,” said Jeanette Wojtalewicz, interim president and CEO, noting the complete list of vaccines can be found on the CDC website. "In 2021, CHI Health added the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines for all employees, regardless of position or patient contact.”

There are exemptions available for the COVID-19 vaccines, according to Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care services at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

“There is an exemption process that employees can apply for if they feel like they have a medical or religious reason to abstain from the vaccine,” she said.

CHI Health is still not sure how the tug-of-war between the Biden Administration and court will end, Wojtalewicz said.

“We continue to follow the changing legal landscape in the federal courts,” she said. “What we can tell you is, to date, 97% of our workforce (12,000 employees) is either vaccinated or received a medical/religious exemption. Thirty-eight people (nurses, food services workers, clerical staff, etc.) left CHI Health over the vaccine requirement.”

Methodist Health System declined to comment on the possible ban in Iowa or on employer vaccine mandates.

COVID-19 has now caused about 830,000 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times and Our World in Data. Health care workers who have observed dying patients have said it is a miserable way to die, with patients sometimes gasping for oxygen with their lungs no longer capable of absorbing it, according to various reports. Long-term effects can include breathing problems, heart complications, chronic kidney impairment, stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There have been 8,019 deaths and 641,727 cases in Iowa.

Jacobsen said the bill’s promoters are not anti-vax.

“We’re just for medical freedom,” he said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and state GOP leaders have said they'd like to wait to see how the issue plays out in court before moving forward with legislation.

Supporters of the bill point out that COVID-19 vaccines can and do cause harmful effects in some people -- sometimes severe.

One way to find out about these is to look at information from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System on the CDC website, available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vaers.html.

The CDC provides updates on the following serious adverse effects:

Anaphylaxis -- an allergic reaction characterized by difficulty breathing that can be severe and sometimes life-threatening. The CDC says this occurred in about 5 people per million.

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (Johnson & Johnson vaccine) -- a rare event that causes blood clots in large blood vessels and low platelets. There were 57 reports of this. A review of reports indicated this was caused by the vaccine, the CDC said.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (Johnson & Johnson vaccine) -- rare disorder in which body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. This is usually temporary, but some people suffer permanent nerve damage. After 17.2 million doses were administered, there were 283 preliminary reports -- about 0.002% -- of GBS, mostly in men 50 or older.

Myocarditis and pericarditis -- Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the heart’s outer lining. Most cases can be treated with medicine. VAERS received 1,947 preliminary reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccines.

Death -- FDA requires health care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccinations to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause, the CDC website states. Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem, according to the CDC. After 496 million vaccinations from Dec. 14, 2020 to Dec. 20, 2021, VAERS received 10,688 reports of death.

An estimated 207 million U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, with more than 515 million doses administered. About 62.4% of the US population has been vaccinated.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, the state is at a 59.2% vaccination rate, with 1,839,852 people fully vaccinated. Pottawattamie County is at a 54.4% vaccination rate.

Read more about the court system taking a look at vaccine mandates on Page A3.

