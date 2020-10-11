Faith, sense of community defined late Treynor woman

Prior to the coronavirus taking off full steam in mid-March, Schnepel, her sister Patti Walter and others would frequently visit Vernelle at Risen Son. That all changed because of the virus, which took a stronghold on the long-term care facility.

No in-person visits were allowed from that point on; chatting on the phone was the only avenue for Schnepel and other loved ones to contact Vernelle.

Ironically, Vernelle contracting the virus actually allowed the family to see her before her Aug. 14 death. Her room prior to contracting the virus wasn’t positioned with any windows facing outside of the facility.

While residing in the COVID wing, Vernelle was able to see her loved ones, albeit through a pane of glass.

“We took our lawn chairs and would sit outside the window and just sit there and visit,” Schnepel said. “They would push her right up to the window … And she would say things (over the phone) like ‘oh, you guys look so good, or, ‘it’s so good to see you, ‘I miss you,’ ‘I love you guys.’

“She just repeated herself over and over because she was so happy to see us; she’d been in that room for so long.”