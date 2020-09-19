Family Housing Advisory Services assists homebuyers, renters during pandemic; agency opens new Council Bluffs office

“It’s decreasing a little bit,” McFadden said, as more people return to work or are able to increase their hours. “But now what we’re seeing, people were put into mortgage forbearance. Their payment was on hold. That period is up. Now people are having difficulty catching up with back payments. We’re working with homeowners and mortgage companies for modifications.”

Denise Parker, assistant director of the homeownership program, said the agency also assists post-purchase.

“Further information, as a homeowner now you’re experiencing issues, how to file a claim with insurance, how keep your home energy efficient,” Parker said.

Some programs are income-based, while others are open to all members of the public.

“A lot of people take advantage of those,” Parker said. “I have people in my workshops that earn a great income — they just want to learn about the process, because it’s not always the smooth.”

Family Housing Services employees said the new office at the Park Building, 500 Willow Ave., Suites 408 and 409, will allow the agency to expand its services. Assistance is by appointment-only during the pandemic, and the organization can be reached at 402-679-9882. For more information go to fhasinc.org.

“We’re advocates for the community. We want to make sure they have a voice, and understand the options available to them so they can maintain and sustain housing,” McFadden said. “We work for them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.