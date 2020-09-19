Family Housing Advisory Services assists homebuyers, renters during pandemic; agency opens new Council Bluffs office

Family Housing Advisory Services is settling into its new digs in the Park Building in Council Bluffs.
The nonprofit agency assists Council Bluffs and Omaha residents with a variety of housing needs offering services for tenants, homeowners and prospective homeowners. Their programs include pre-purchase education for homebuyers, foreclosure prevention assistance, financial education and assistance, fair housing services and a variety of services for renters, including homelessness prevention, utility assistance and tenant advocacy. The agency also offers tax filing assistance.
“We just help people reach their goals — whether it’s housing or financial,” said Teresa Hunter, executive director and CEO of Family Housing Services, which has Council Bluffs and Omaha offices. “We’re in partnership with the people.”
And that partnership has been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For renters, Family Housing Services has seen an “exponential increase in call volume,” according to Monica Beasley, assistant director for tenant services. Beasley said pre-pandemic the agency would see about 800 calls per month, with some of those duplicated — people calling multiple times. During the pandemic, call volume has been around 1,500 per month without duplicates.
“Our assistance is usually one-time, to help get them over the hump,” Beasley said.
Additionally, the income level demographics of residents seeking assistance has broadened, Beasley said, with more people in need of help.
“Everything is changing. It’s as though we’re all sinking toward this poverty level. It’s a lot of first-timers who are reluctant, or very prideful about reaching out,” Beasley said. “It is a humbling experience when you have to contact an agency for your basic needs. But we’re always so grateful that we’re in this position to help.”
The Trump Administration has issued an eviction moratorium that runs through Dec. 31 to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Beasley said tenants must complete paperwork to be eligible to possibly avoid eviction — the agency isn’t able to guarantee it won’t happen. The agency works to help tenants ensure they’re able to pay rent, which is still owed.
“We don’t want them to feel likes it’s a reprieve. It’s still important to work toward being able to pay rent. The housing education piece is critical,” she said. “We help them with their rights. A lot of people understand landlord rights, but they don’t understand tenant rights.”
Donna McFadden, director of the homeownership program, said the organization field 10 to 15 calls daily from area residents struggling to make their mortgage payment because of layoffs, furloughs or work hour reductions.
“It’s decreasing a little bit,” McFadden said, as more people return to work or are able to increase their hours. “But now what we’re seeing, people were put into mortgage forbearance. Their payment was on hold. That period is up. Now people are having difficulty catching up with back payments. We’re working with homeowners and mortgage companies for modifications.”
Denise Parker, assistant director of the homeownership program, said the agency also assists post-purchase.
“Further information, as a homeowner now you’re experiencing issues, how to file a claim with insurance, how keep your home energy efficient,” Parker said.
Some programs are income-based, while others are open to all members of the public.
“A lot of people take advantage of those,” Parker said. “I have people in my workshops that earn a great income — they just want to learn about the process, because it’s not always the smooth.”
Family Housing Services employees said the new office at the Park Building, 500 Willow Ave., Suites 408 and 409, will allow the agency to expand its services. Assistance is by appointment-only during the pandemic, and the organization can be reached at 402-679-9882. For more information go to fhasinc.org.
“We’re advocates for the community. We want to make sure they have a voice, and understand the options available to them so they can maintain and sustain housing,” McFadden said. “We work for them.”
