FDA warns against using unauthorized COVID-19 tests

The FDA on Tuesday issued a warning about two unauthorized COVID-19 tests.

It said people should stop using the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test (which uses a nasal swab or saliva sample) and the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test (which uses serum, plasma or blood samples.

The performance of these tests has not been adequately established, and the FDA believes there is likely a high risk of false results from these tests. Neither has been authorized, cleared or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States.

The LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Tests (nasal/saliva) and COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Tests may also be sold under the company names Luscient Diagnostics or Vivera Pharmaceuticals or with the trade name EagleDx. The FDA believes that these tests were distributed for use in laboratories or for at-home testing.

Test users and caregivers: Talk to your health care provider is you were tested with either of these tests and you have concerns about your test results.

health care personnel: If the antigen test was given less than two weeks ago, consider retesting your patients using a different SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test if you suspect an inaccurate result. If testing was performed more than two weeks ago and there is no reason to suspect current SARS-CoV-2 infection, it is not necessary to retest.

Report any problems you experience with the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Tests (nasal/saliva) to the FDA, including suspected false results.

health care personnel: If you administered the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test, consider retesting your patients using a different SARS-CoV-2 antibody test if you suspect a recent or prior COVID-19 infection.

Report any problems you experience with the LuSys COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test to the FDA, including suspected false results.

Potential risk of false test results

LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test (nasal/saliva):

• False-negative antigen test results mean that the test says the person does not have COVID-19 but the person is actually infected. A false-negative result may lead to delayed diagnosis or inappropriate treatment, which may cause people harm, including serious illness and death. It can also lead to further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. When false negative test results are received, actions to limit exposure to an infected person might not be taken, such as isolating people, limiting contact with family and friends or limiting access to places of employment.

• False-positive antigen test results mean that the test says the person has COVID-19 but they are actually not infected. A false-positive result may lead to a delay in both the correct diagnosis and the initiation of an appropriate treatment for the actual cause of a person’s illness, which could be another life-threatening disease. False-positive results could also lead to further spread of the virus if people presumed positive are grouped together.

LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test:

• False-negative antibody test results mean that the test says the person does not have antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus when the person actually does have antibodies. False-negative results could lead test users to take fewer precautions to prevent spread of infection if the test is used inappropriately to diagnose active infection or if the test result is interpreted to mean that they did not have a recent infection.

• False-positive antibody test results mean that the test says the person does have antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, when the person actually does not have antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. False-positive results could lead test users to take fewer precautions to protect themselves from a future SARS-CoV-2 infection if the test result is interpreted to mean that they have had a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

If you think you had a problem with a SARS-CoV-2 test, the FDA encourages you to report the problem through the MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form found at www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/medwatch/index.cfm?action=reporting.home.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.