FEMA Region 7 recaps pandemic work in 2020

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 7, which oversees Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, has issued a report on its activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said since March, it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, its public health component — the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response — and multiple other federal agencies to support a regional and national response during the pandemic.

Those efforts include more than $1.3 billion in financial assistance to the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, local municipalities, tribal nations and certain private, nonprofit organizations to help with the COVID-19 response.

FEMA has given a total of $397.5 million to Iowa to put toward public assistance, crisis counseling, lost wages and mission assignments, the agency said in a release. The Department of Health and Human Services has given an additional $228.69 million to the state.

FEMA noted several initiatives and updates that have occurred in the fall months. A look at some of the most recent efforts: