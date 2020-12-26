FEMA Region 7 recaps pandemic work in 2020

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 7, which oversees Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, has issued a report on its activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency said since March, it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, its public health component — the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response — and multiple other federal agencies to support a regional and national response during the pandemic.
Those efforts include more than $1.3 billion in financial assistance to the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, local municipalities, tribal nations and certain private, nonprofit organizations to help with the COVID-19 response.
FEMA has given a total of $397.5 million to Iowa to put toward public assistance, crisis counseling, lost wages and mission assignments, the agency said in a release. The Department of Health and Human Services has given an additional $228.69 million to the state.
FEMA noted several initiatives and updates that have occurred in the fall months. A look at some of the most recent efforts:
• Experts from the Department of Defense are partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other parts of HHS to coordinate supply, production and distribution of vaccines. HHS and CDC are working with Region 7 states to receive and execute vaccine delivery to priority groups.
• A joint HHS/FEMA Health Resiliency Task Force is working to help identify COVID-related issues and needs involving the region’s health care systems for which FEMA or HHS could provide support.
• A joint HHS/FEMA Schools Task Force developed a Be COVID Prepared toolkit that provides a guide for students, faculty and staff at colleges and universities detailing how to be better prepared to isolate or quarantine because of a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure. The task force is currently preparing a second information toolkit that shares resources to promote healthy minds, stress reduction and ways to combat COVID fatigue for colleges and universities in Region 7 states.
• National Guard support for all four Region 7 states has been extended to March 31, 2021 to continue assisting with the COVID-19 response being directed by the states’ governors in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense. Guard members have been supporting state needs for COVID-19 since mid-April.
• The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency is supporting the efforts of the Health Care Resiliency Task Force by monitoring the reliability of the health care sector, which is considered critical infrastructure.
C OVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath and other symptoms, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public and a proclamation from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requires the use of masks in public when in contact with someone for 15 or more minutes. Make sure the mask covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment. Testing is free.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is currently being distributed to health care workers and first responders in Pottawattamie County, with long-term care facility residents and staff scheduled to begin receiving vaccinations this week. The vaccine is expected to reach the general population in the early months of 2021.