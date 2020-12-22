First doses of vaccine set to arrive in Pottawattamie County today

The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Council Bluffs, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The two Council Bluffs hospitals and All Care Health Center, one of the county’s two TestIowa sites, are set to receive vaccine directly for health care employees, Public Health Director Matt Wyant said.
The county will receive its first shipment and set up its distribution clinic at the Mid-America Center today, ahead of the first vaccinations on Wednesday for first responders with the Council Bluffs Fire Department and volunteer departments throughout the county.
The county clinic will also vaccinate to some health care workers from small clinics.
FBI warns of vaccine scam
The FBI’s Omaha Field Office has issued a warning about potential COVID-19 vaccine scams.
In guidance from the FBI, U.S. Department of Justice U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, residents are advised that the following are scam warning signs:
- You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine
- You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine wait list or to get early access
- Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited/unknown sources
- Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of vaccine for payment
Anyone who believes they’ve been the victim of fraud can report it at 1-800-HHS-TIPS, 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-MEDICARE.
Small group holiday gatherings pushed to avoid virus surge
Iowans are heading into the winter holidays with few restrictions on gathering or social activities despite significant numbers of recent COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state.
The state Health Department on Monday reported 600 new confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus but no new deaths from it, though fewer tests were conducted in the past few days and there was a delay in the reporting of deaths. The state reported 138 deaths on Sunday after listing none in the prior two days. Public health officials revised the state’s method of calculating deaths earlier this month and said the new system would likely delay the reporting of COVID-19 deaths by up to a week.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Iowa has risen slightly, from nearly 44 per day in the two weeks that ended Dec. 5 to nearly 46 per day during the two weeks that ended Dec. 19, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Iowa has had 3,589 deaths from the virus. On Monday, 644 people were hospitalized and 142 were in intensive care units. The number of long-term care facilities with outbreaks remained persistently high at 142.
Gov. Kim Reynolds last week lifted hours of operation restrictions on bars and restaurants and eased the limits on crowd gatherings and attendance at sporting events. She is encouraging Iowans to celebrate the upcoming holidays in small groups to avoid a virus resurgence.
Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease doctor who lives in Iowa and is a faculty member at the University of North Carolina, said viral activity in Iowa seems lower because testing has fallen off significantly. She said deaths and hospitalizations are a better sign that virus activity remains too high in the state.
Srinivas also said that because many Iowa children were attending school online until recently, virus activity slowed. But with nearly all districts returning to in-person learning, that and holiday gatherings will likely help the virus spread, she said.
Srinivas also said the idea that the vaccine is just around the corner may lead many to relax their guard. But most people won’t be able to get vaccinated until well into next year, she said.
She also said people don’t understand that the vaccine generally prevents someone from getting very sick from the virus. Vaccinated individuals can still get the virus and spread it to others, so wearing masks and distancing will still be important for quite a while.
COVID-19 information
and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath and other symptoms, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment. Testing is free.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.