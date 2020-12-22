First doses of vaccine set to arrive in Pottawattamie County today

Gov. Kim Reynolds last week lifted hours of operation restrictions on bars and restaurants and eased the limits on crowd gatherings and attendance at sporting events. She is encouraging Iowans to celebrate the upcoming holidays in small groups to avoid a virus resurgence.

Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease doctor who lives in Iowa and is a faculty member at the University of North Carolina, said viral activity in Iowa seems lower because testing has fallen off significantly. She said deaths and hospitalizations are a better sign that virus activity remains too high in the state.

Srinivas also said that because many Iowa children were attending school online until recently, virus activity slowed. But with nearly all districts returning to in-person learning, that and holiday gatherings will likely help the virus spread, she said.

Srinivas also said the idea that the vaccine is just around the corner may lead many to relax their guard. But most people won’t be able to get vaccinated until well into next year, she said.

She also said people don’t understand that the vaccine generally prevents someone from getting very sick from the virus. Vaccinated individuals can still get the virus and spread it to others, so wearing masks and distancing will still be important for quite a while.