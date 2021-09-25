Flu and COVID-19 shots to be offered during Bi-National Health Week event

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available during the local observance of Bi-National Health Week, which is part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., will offer free flu shots for the first 75 attendees from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 2. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available. Nebraska Methodist Health System will provide the flu shots. Interpreters, provided by the Mexican Consulate, will join All Care’s bilingual staff for the event.

On Oct. 1, All Care Health Center will host a Facebook Live Spanish Story Time with two virtual readings. At 9 a.m., Felicia Avalos, customer service representative, will read “Un Dia de Nieve,” by Ezra Jack Keats. At 10 a.m., Rafaela “Monica” Romero, dental front office coordinator, will read “Me Quieres, Mama?,” by Barbara Joosse.

To enjoy these stories, “like” All Care Health Center on Facebook and look for the event listings. The Story Time event is entirely virtual. All Care’s Facebook page is located at facebook.com/allcarehc.

Binational Health Week seeks to improve the health and well-being of underserved Latinos living in the United States and Canada. All Care Health Center is committed to its mission to provide affordable, comprehensive and high-quality healthcare to the entire community and southwest Iowa.

