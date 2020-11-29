Foundation launches drive to replace ball lost to COVID-19

The Iowa All Services Foundation is looking for donors who want to help Iowa veterans.
The 501©(3) nonprofit organization needs help to make up for the cancelation of its annual fundraiser, the Iowa All Academy Ball. It is starting its campaign with Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, according to a press release distributed on behalf of the Iowa All Services Foundation. Anyone may donate by visiting iowaallacademyball.com/about.
Support Local Journalism
Any other year, the foundation would be orchestrating the final details of its annual Iowa All Academy Ball that would take place at the end of December. It’s an event honoring Iowa-based cadets, midshipmen and graduates of all five U.S. Military Academies. The proceeds from the yearly event are donated to help Iowa veterans.
“There will be no event this year due to COVID-19,” said Rachel Breyfogle, Iowa All Academy Ball Committee chairwoman, in the press release. “The silver lining is our efforts to raise even more money to support veteran organizations.”
Money raised will be evenly divided between the Puppy Jake Foundation and Iowa Veterans Home, Iowa-based charities supporting our veterans, the press release stated. Puppy Jake Foundation selects, trains and places service dogs with wounded warriors. The foundation also advocates for those that require the assistance of a service dog. Iowa Veterans Home provides a continuum of care to Iowa’s veterans and their spouses.
For more information, visit iowaallacademyball.com. More information is also available on Iowa All Academy Ball’s Facebook page, facebook.com/iowaallacademyball.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!