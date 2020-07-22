Fourth Risen Son resident dies after contracting COVID-19; Hy-Vee to distribute masks to customers

A 16th Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19 -- the fourth death connected to an outbreak at Risen Son Christian Village.
The state COVID-19 website listed the death Wednesday afternoon. Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said it was a woman 81 years or older who lived at Risen Son in Council Bluffs.
Wyant said no new cases have been reported among residents at the long-term care facility. There have been 19 positive cases at Risen Son and four deaths. On Wednesday, the state listed 14 recoveries at the facility.
There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 listed in Pottawattamie County on Wednesday afternoon, putting the county's total at 945. The positive increase covered a 24 hour period from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been 12,544 tests in the county, for a positive rate of 7.5%.
The site listed an additional recovery, bringing the county total to 708. Per Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, residents with COVID-19 are considered recovered 28 days after testing positive unless they tell local public health departments they still are still symptomatic.
Statewide, Iowa reported 319 new cases, bringing the total to 39,793 out of 427,908. The state positive rate remains at 9.3%. There were six new deaths, for a total of 808. There were 228 new recoveries, putting the total at 28,607.
Hy-Vee to distribute masks
In an effort to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19, Hy-Vee said it will distribute free masks to those entering its stores starting Monday.
The company said it will hand out more than 3 million free masks in an effort to help support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear masks in public, calling the initiative “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”
Starting Monday, Hy-Vee said employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Page County Public Health reported five new cases two adults 61 to 80, two 41 to 60 and one 18 to 40.
The department also reported a scam in the area. Callers are identifying themselves as public health officials, telling the resident that they have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case. The caller offers to send a test kit and asks for a $50 processing fee.
Page County Public Health said officials will never ask for banking or credit card information and do not charge for COVID-19 tests.
"We don’t want our residents to get scammed out of money, especially during an already challenging situation," public health Administrator Jessica Erdman said.
Montgomery County reported three new cases, according to the state COVID-19 website. The site corrected Crawford County's total by one, down to 688, as the county had a second day of no new cases reported and saw its positive rate continue to drop -- it's now at 20.9%.
Fremont County reported one new case.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 945 cases, 708 recoveries, 12,544 tests, 7.5% of those tested have come back positive, 16 deaths
Mills County — 60 cases, 32 recoveries, 2,357 tests, 2.5%
Harrison County — 71 cases, 59 recoveries, 1,343 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 30 cases, 28 recoveries, 1,110 tests, 2.7%
Shelby County — 125 cases, 123 recoveries, 1,317 tests, 9.5%
Montgomery County — 21 cases, 16 recoveries, 1,032 tests, 2.3%, two deaths
Monona County — 81 cases, 67 recoveries, 1,034 tests, 7.8%
Crawford County — 688 cases, 651 recoveries, 3,296 tests, 20.9%, three deaths
Page County — 38 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,469 tests, 2.6%
Fremont County — 14 cases, six recoveries, 527 tests, 2.8%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and two in intensive care, down three and two, respectively, from Tuesday.
The region has 196 inpatient beds available, down 10 from Tuesday, 22 intensive care beds available, down two, and 59 ventilators available, down one. There is one hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
