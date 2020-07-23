Fourth Risen Son resident dies after contracting COVID-19; Hy-Vee to distribute masks to customers; Page County reports scam

Hy-Vee to distribute masks

In an effort to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19, Hy-Vee said it will distribute free masks to those entering its stores starting Monday.

The company said it will hand out more than 3 million free masks in an effort to help support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear masks in public, calling the initiative “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Starting Monday, Hy-Vee said employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.

COVID-19 in southwest Iowa

Page County Public Health reported five new cases two adults 61 to 80, two 41 to 60 and one 18 to 40.

The department also reported a scam in the area. Callers are identifying themselves as public health officials, telling the resident that they have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case. The caller offers to send a test kit and asks for a $50 processing fee.