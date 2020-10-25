From blankets to backpacks to key fobs, Shawna Gilleland wore her love for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Shawna lived in her own apartment off and on for several years while holding down a job as a cashier. When her living situation allowed, she’d take in a cat to cuddle with as she watched movies or listened to country music.

At 18, she got her driver’s license. She had difficulty understanding the written test, but when asked the questions aloud, she passed with flying colors.

She drove much like she lived: carefully and with determination.

Despite her disability, Shawna enjoyed crossword puzzles and books, especially romance novels.

“She didn’t want a romance for herself, but she loved reading romance,” her mom said with a laugh.

Shawna was known to wear her love for the Iowa Hawkeyes whenever she could, and jumped at the chance to attend any home football or basketball games.

“She wanted everything Iowa Hawkeye, from blankets to backpacks to key fobs, jackets, clothing,” Martha said. “It was all Iowa Hawkeye.”

But her love for Iowa sports was eclipsed only by her generosity. Quick with a smile and a hug, she’d buy little trinkets for family and friends on trips to Walmart, excited to see their reaction when gifted them.