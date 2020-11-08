From college to war: Hallberg talks transition to Vietnam

While wrapping up his zoology degree at Iowa State University as a fifth-year senior, Earl Hallberg Jr. received notice on April 1, 1968, that he was being shipped overseas to assist American troops in Vietnam.
Although it was April Fools’ Day, the 1963 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School understood the severity of the notice.
“It was no joke,” he said.
Hallberg, who was drafted into the United States Army, was shipped to Vietnam in April 1968 and called its dense forests home for more than a year prior to returning stateside. Then, he spent another 15 months at Fort Riley in Kansas before being honorably discharged.
The Specialist Grade 5 was presented with several awards for his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Colonel’s Commendation Award and the Vietnam Campaign and Vietnam Service medals.
First laying eyes on the Vietnam terrain, Hallberg said he couldn’t get over what the scenery should have looked like, rather than how it actually appeared.
“My first impression was that they took what was probably a very beautiful country, and war trashed it,” he said. “I remember one time I was going south – I can’t remember the reason – and I looked out the side of the plane … and there were places that looked like the surface of the moon.
“It was nothing but bomb shell craters and artillery craters. So that was pretty sad.”
Hallberg’s job in Vietnam was serving as an artillery ballistics meteorologist at a fire support base.
“We released weather balloons to track wind speed, humidity and all of that for heavy artillery,” Hallberg said. “About every four to six hours we would run a weather flight and then the information we got was given to fire direction control so that when they had a fire mission, they could compensate for wind and all that.”
The job, he said, actually wasn’t too bad — he noted how it required an entirely different grouping of skills than he learned at ISU.
“The Army didn’t have a lot of use for a zoologist,” he said with a laugh.
Leaving the jungle, Hallberg flew to Oakland, California, before departing to Omaha. He noted how on his flight home, he was the only military member on a plane full of civilians.
He said he didn’t receive any criticism or heated words; rather, most seemed to simply ignore that he’d just been risking his life on foreign soil.
“It was just something that most of us had to put up with,” he said.
Back in Council Bluffs, Hallberg married his wife, Vicki, shortly after returning. The couple had a daughter, who is now grown and lives in Missouri. After finishing his military service, Hallberg served as the technical director for a pest control company in Omaha for about 43 years before retiring in 2015.
In May 2019, Hallberg was selected as a member of an Honor Flight heading from Des Moines to Washington D.C. It was a time, he said, where he and his fellow brothers in arms finally felt like they got the respect they’d earned decades earlier.
“Anytime we went someplace on a bus we had police escorts, people waving, lots of flags — it was really nice,” he said. “It was a totally different experience. We had school kids come up and thank us for our service, which was nothing like it was when we came home.”
