From college to war: Hallberg talks transition to Vietnam

“It was nothing but bomb shell craters and artillery craters. So that was pretty sad.”

Hallberg’s job in Vietnam was serving as an artillery ballistics meteorologist at a fire support base.

“We released weather balloons to track wind speed, humidity and all of that for heavy artillery,” Hallberg said. “About every four to six hours we would run a weather flight and then the information we got was given to fire direction control so that when they had a fire mission, they could compensate for wind and all that.”

The job, he said, actually wasn’t too bad — he noted how it required an entirely different grouping of skills than he learned at ISU.

“The Army didn’t have a lot of use for a zoologist,” he said with a laugh.

Leaving the jungle, Hallberg flew to Oakland, California, before departing to Omaha. He noted how on his flight home, he was the only military member on a plane full of civilians.

He said he didn’t receive any criticism or heated words; rather, most seemed to simply ignore that he’d just been risking his life on foreign soil.

“It was just something that most of us had to put up with,” he said.