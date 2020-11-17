Gov. Reynolds issues face mask requirement as Iowa’s COVID surge continues

The proclamation also requires hospitals to ensure that inpatient elective procedures are reduced by 50 percent.

The latest orders continue until 11:59 p.m. on December 10.

In the new orders, Reynolds did not require but “strongly” encouraged all vulnerable Iowans to limit activities outside their homes, and encouraged all Iowans to limit in-person interactions with vulnerable Iowans.

Studies have showed COVID-19 is more dangerous to older people and those with health issues.

“If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose,” Reynolds said. “Businesses will close once again, more schools will be forced to go online, and our health care will fail and the cost in human life will be high.

“So now is the time to come together for the greater good, to look out for each other — not because you’re told to, but because it’s the right thing to do. That’s who we are as Iowans, and I know without a doubt that we’ll get through this together.”

Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley joined the chorus Monday, taking to the Senate floor to urge Iowans to “step up their personal responsibility” in combating the COVID-19 community spread.