Gov. Reynolds: ‘Light at end of tunnel’ with COVID-19 vaccine’s pending arrival in Iowa

JOHNSTON — The first batches of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Iowa later this month, and hospital and long-term care facility staff and residents will receive the first doses, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

While Reynolds said this was an encouraging development in the ongoing fight to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has contributed to the deaths of more than 2,500 Iowans and more than 274,000 Americans, she and other state officials and experts urged Iowans to remain vigilant in the coming weeks and months.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we need to be patient,” Reynolds said during a news conference Thursday at Iowa PBS studios. “It will take a little more time before the vaccines are widely available. So in the meantime we can’t let up on our efforts to mitigate the virus. We’re too close now to have to go through another surge. So please continue to do your part to prevent that from happening and to protect yourself and others as well.”

Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, director of the state health care department, gave a rough outline of when the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive and who will get them.