Governor, Guard leader make plea as vaccine hesitancy in Iowa grows

JOHNSTON — The number of Iowa counties that have not needed their entire allotment of COVID-19 vaccines more than doubled over the past week and now includes nearly half of the state.
With those numbers in mind, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday made a plea to Iowans who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.
“We are making great progress, but we can always do better, and in this case we absolutely should,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly press conference at Iowa PBS studios. “Today I want to appeal to everyone who’s hesitating. If you’re opting to wait and see, what are you waiting for? If you’ve been a hard ‘no’ from the start, what’s your reason? And if you can’t answer those questions, we hope that you take the time to reconsider.”
Forty-three of Iowa’s 99 counties this week rejected some or all new vaccine shipments from the state because they have not yet used previous allotments, state public health officials said. That’s up from 20 counties just one week prior.
Most of those 43 counties are clustered in the state’s northwestern region, state public health officials said. Among those counties, Cass is the only in southwest Iowa.
Reynolds’ administration is addressing that regional issue by dispatching Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, a native of Hawarden in Sioux County, to western Iowa to receive his COVID-19 vaccination. Gregg will receive the shot during a public clinic on Friday in Sioux City.
Anyone who wishes to also sign up to receive the vaccine during the event can do so through Hy-Vee.
Reynolds said vaccine hesitancy is not unique to Iowa, and appears to be most prevalent among younger people. Public polls also have showed vaccine hesitancy is more prevalent among Republicans and conservatives.
“Whatever the reasons, it’s important to understand why certain groups may be hesitant so that we can continue to do everything that we can to take a more targeted approach to providing that information and vaccination options that are most relevant for them,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said vaccine doses that are not needed in some counties are being reallocated to other, more populous areas where there is still demand for the vaccine.
Joining Reynolds at the press conference and in her plea for more Iowans to get vaccinated was Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. Corell described his bout with COVID-19 in November. Corell said he was hospitalized for a week and to this day still feels some symptoms of the virus, including fatigue and shortness of breath.
Corell said he completed his COVID-19 vaccination in March.
“Recently we gained a tool to help stop this virus from perpetuating. We now have vaccines. We now have renewed hope to move forward without this plague following us, bringing us sickness and death,” Corell said. “I had no hesitation in becoming vaccinated. … I believe getting vaccinated is doing my part in helping stop the cycle of spreading this virus. …
“For those of you sitting on the fence, wondering about getting vaccinated, do it. It’s the right thing to do for you, your family, your neighbors, and our communities. Join us in being part of the solution to end this.”
Corell said roughly half of Iowa’s National Guard members have not yet been vaccinated. He said vaccination is not at this point a requirement for service, and implored Guard members to also get vaccinated.
More than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowans, and more than 860,000 Iowans are fully vaccinated, according to state public health data. Iowa has the 15th-highest share of its population that is fully vaccinated, according to Washington Post and New York Times trackers that use federal statistics.
Locally, 19,991 Pottawattamie County residents have completed a two-dose series, while another 7,803 have had the first of two doses. And 1,687 have received a one-shot dose.
In Harrison County, 3,330 residents have completed a two-dose series, 1,354 have the first of two doses and 267 have received a one-shot dose. And 3,373 Mills County residents have completed a series, another 1,505 have started a series and 199 have received a one-shot dose.
Pottawattamie County had 1,814 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, with 11,865 total positive tests and 10,051 recoveries. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 7.2%. There have been 162 deaths.
Harrison County’s 14-day rate was 5.1%, while the county had 264 active cases, with 1,896 positive tests, 1,632 recoveries and 73 deaths.
And Mills County was at 6.4%, with 231 active cases. There were 1,755 positive tests and 1,524 recoveries as of Wednesday afternoon. There have been 20 deaths.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.