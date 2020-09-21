Harrison County reports COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility; Iowa Western reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

Harrison County Public Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in the county.
The county and Iowa Department of Public Health reported 12 cases -- 10 among residents and two among staff -- at Rose Vista Home. The facility is located in Woodbine.
In a release, Harrison County Public Health said the facility notified residents and their families, and consistent with state guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation. Two of the individuals are currently hospitalized.
"Rose Vista staff are working closely with IDPH and Harrison County Public Health to protect the health of all residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH," the county department said in a release.
"Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said in the release. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions. The team at Rose Vista has been in continual contact with us and IDPH and is diligently working to limit spread.”
There were 181 cases out of 2,544 tests in Harrison County as of Monday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 152 recoveries in the county and two deaths.
The county's 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 4.9% Monday afternoon.
On Monday, Pottawattamie County surpassed 2,000 positive cases.
The county had 2,001 cases out of 20,272 tests as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the state COVID-19 website said. There have been 1,615. The county was at 1,938 cases at 3 p.m. Friday.
The state site listed 37 deaths. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it Monday it is still working with the state to verify the death.
Pottawattamie County's 14-day rolling average positivity rate 10.7%. The county was at 10.6% on Friday.
Iowa reported 80,740 cases out of 741,945 tests Monday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 1,274 deaths and 57,942 recoveries.
The state remains in the top 10 in cases per 100,000 population over seven days in the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Iowa was seventh at 182 per 100,000 on Monday. Pottawattamie County was at 185 per 100,000, putting it at 41st highest out of 99 counties.
For the third straight week, the 700 staff members at Iowa Western Community College remained free of COVID-19.
There were no new cases among staff members, no recoveries and no active cases during the period of Sept. 13-19, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.
Among the college’s 5,100 students, there were 15 new cases, 12 recoveries and seven active cases.
That’s up slightly from the four active cases among students during the reporting period of Sept. 6-12 but still lower than the 12 cases reported for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.
Students who have tested positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive are asked to submit a COVID-19 form to notify Iowa Western. The college has set aside a full apartment building and separate wings in Reiver Suites I and II for students in quarantine. If a student is in quarantine or isolation, it does not necessarily mean the student has tested positive. It could mean the student has been exposed to someone with the virus or is experiencing symptoms similar to those of the COVID-19 illness.
- Reporter Tim Johnson contributed to this report.
