Harrison County reports COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility; Iowa Western reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

Harrison County Public Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in the county.

The county and Iowa Department of Public Health reported 12 cases -- 10 among residents and two among staff -- at Rose Vista Home. The facility is located in Woodbine.

In a release, Harrison County Public Health said the facility notified residents and their families, and consistent with state guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation. Two of the individuals are currently hospitalized.

"Rose Vista staff are working closely with IDPH and Harrison County Public Health to protect the health of all residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH," the county department said in a release.

"Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said in the release. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions. The team at Rose Vista has been in continual contact with us and IDPH and is diligently working to limit spread.”