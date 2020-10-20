Harrison County reports eighth COVID-19 death

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Associated Press reported state data shows 15 counties with a 14-day average positivity rate of more than 15%, the level at which Gov. Kim Reynolds allows school districts to apply to the state to send students home for online learning temporarily. Those counties are Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Sioux, Delaware, Plymouth, Carroll, Taylor, Monroe, Osceola, Emmet, Decatur, Lyon, Humboldt and Woodbury.

The state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks registered at 456.16 and ranked eighth-highest among all the states on Saturday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Long-term care facility outbreaks

In Harrison County, there are 225 total cases, with 35 recoveries, among residents at three long-term care facilities.

At Glen Haven Village in Glenwood, there were 14 cases with seven recoveries.

And the state listed 23 positive cases among residents at Atlantic Specialty Care in Cass County on Monday, with no recoveries.

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.