Harrison County reports four new COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities

Harrison County reported an additional four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as the county responds to a trio of outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said three women and one male, all residents at long-term care facilities, have died after contracting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Three were 81 or older and one was between 61 and 80 years old.

There have been 15 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

In the outbreaks at Dunlap Speciality Care, Rose Vista Home in Woodbine and Longview Home in Missouri Valley, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 251 total cases among residents, with 94 recoveries.

Harrison County’s 14-day positivity rate was down to 20.9% on Tuesday afternoon. At 3 p.m. the state COVID-19 website listed eight new cases in the county, with the total now at 665 out of 3,728 tests. There have been 298 recoveries.

Mills County Public Health said the week ending Tuesday included 67 new positive cases. The state reported 404 cases out of 4,541 tests, with 204 recoveries and three deaths. The county’s 14-day rate was 11.4%.