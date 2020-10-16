Harrison County reports sixth COVID-19 death, Pottawattamie County reports 52 new cases

Harrison County has reported a sixth COVID-19 death.
Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said a man 81 or older who was a resident at a long-term care facility died after contracting the disease.
There are currently three outbreaks at long-term care facilities, with a total of 183 positive cases and 29 recoveries.
Harrison County was at 516 cases out of 3,388 tests on Thursday, with 201 recoveries, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 25.4%
Pottawattamie County saw an increase of 52 positive cases over 24 hours, with 2,769 cases out of 23,351 tests at 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the state site. There were 283 new tests.
There have been 43 COVID-19 deaths in the county and 2,067 recoveries — that’s an increase of 12 over 24 hours.
The county’s overall positivity rate was 11.3%, with its 14-day rate at 13.5%.
Iowa saw a jump of 1,526 positive cases, with the total at 103,632 out of 881,809 on Thursday afternoon. There were 7,647 new tests.
The state was at 80,185 recoveries, an increase of 1,074. The state reported 10 new deaths, with the total now at 1,506.
The Associated Press reported hospitalizations continued to increase as the state set a new high of 482 people being treated in hospitals on Thursday. Virus outbreaks were reported in 61 long-term care facilities statewide.
Of Iowa’s 99 counties, only four had a positivity rate below 5%, a level at which many public health officials recommend mask wearing, social distancing measures and limits on crowd sizes.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 17.18% on Sept. 30 to 19.58% on Oct. 14, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate was sixth in the nation.
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
