Harrison County reports sixth COVID-19 death, Pottawattamie County reports 52 new cases

The Associated Press reported hospitalizations continued to increase as the state set a new high of 482 people being treated in hospitals on Thursday. Virus outbreaks were reported in 61 long-term care facilities statewide.

Of Iowa's 99 counties, only four had a positivity rate below 5%, a level at which many public health officials recommend mask wearing, social distancing measures and limits on crowd sizes.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 17.18% on Sept. 30 to 19.58% on Oct. 14, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate was sixth in the nation.

COVID-19 information and resources

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Public health officials recommend: