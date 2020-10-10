Harrison County sees increase in COVID-19 cases, multiple long-term care facility outbreaks; Pottawattamie County reports 43rd death

There have been 1,942 recoveries, up 55 from the day before.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 12.2%. That rate was at 10.4% on Oct 2.

Statewide, Iowa was at 97,450 cases out of 850,964 tests, for an overall positivity rate of 11.5% on Friday afternoon. There were 1,348 new cases reported over 24 hours.

The state reported an additional 16 deaths, with the total now at 1,437, and 881 additional recoveries, for a total of 75,113.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 16.27% on Sept. 24 to 17.17% on Oct. 8, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate was fourth in the nation.

The New York Times tracker on Friday had Iowa ninth out of states and territories at 199 cases per 100,000 population. Nebraska was eighth at 200 cases per 100,000 population.

Iowa announces COVID-19 residential utility assistance

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the launch of the Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program on Friday.