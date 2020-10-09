Harrison County sees increase in COVID-19 cases, multiple long-term care facility outbreaks; Pottawattamie County reports 43rd death

"We're definitely on the rise," Brake said. "We can't just attribute it to the care facilities. If you look at the ages and demographics of our cases, yes a lot of them are care facility-related, but we're seeing an increase of students. All demographics. As a community we can't just brush off, 'Oh it's just the care facilities.'"

The New York Times COVID-19 tracker, which updated before Friday's announced cases, listed Harrison County third in the state for cases per capita over the past seven days. The county was at 555 positive cases per 100,000 population.

"There's an extra need to be diligent with face coverings, social distancing and whatever precautions you can take," Brake said.

There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the county. Brake said three of them were among long-term care facility residents. The public health director said his department is waiting on medical examiner reports on additional deaths.

43rd COVID-19 death reported in Pottawattamie County

The state reported a 43rd COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County on Friday. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it was working to confirm details of the death Friday afternoon.