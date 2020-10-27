Harrison, Mills Counties report combined five additional COVID-19 deaths; Iowa Western issues weekly report

The state has reported three additional COVID-19 deaths in Harrison County and two additional deaths in Mills County.

Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said three women, all 81 or older and residents at long-term care facilities in the county, have died after contracting the disease caused by coronavirus.

Brake said he did not have information from the state on when the three county residents died.

There are three outbreaks at care facilities in the county, with a total of 249 positive cases among residents, with 69 recoveries.

Harrison County was at 657 cases out of 3,715 tests, with 268 recoveries, at 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 11 deaths in the county. Harrison County’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 23.1%.

The county was at 620 cases, 239 recoveries and eight deaths, with a 24.6% 14-day rate, on Friday afternoon.

Today, the Harrison County Public Health Board will consider a face covering resolution. If it passes, Brake said the county Board of Supervisors would vote on the issue soon, likely later this week.