Harrison, Mills Counties report combined five additional COVID-19 deaths; Iowa Western issues weekly report

The state has reported three additional COVID-19 deaths in Harrison County and two additional deaths in Mills County.
Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said three women, all 81 or older and residents at long-term care facilities in the county, have died after contracting the disease caused by coronavirus.
Brake said he did not have information from the state on when the three county residents died.
There are three outbreaks at care facilities in the county, with a total of 249 positive cases among residents, with 69 recoveries.
Harrison County was at 657 cases out of 3,715 tests, with 268 recoveries, at 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 11 deaths in the county. Harrison County’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 23.1%.
The county was at 620 cases, 239 recoveries and eight deaths, with a 24.6% 14-day rate, on Friday afternoon.
Today, the Harrison County Public Health Board will consider a face covering resolution. If it passes, Brake said the county Board of Supervisors would vote on the issue soon, likely later this week.
Mills County Public Health said the deaths in the county occurred on Oct. 23. One person was a county resident 81 or older, the other in the 61 to 80 age range.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families,” Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes said in a statement. “This is a sad reminder of how COVID can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. It is important that we do all we can to contain the spread of this virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and using good hand hygiene.”
There have been three COVID-19 deaths in the county. The state reported Mills County was at 404 cases out of 4,542 tests, with 192 recoveries and a 11.6% 14-day positivity rate on Monday afternoon.
Pottawattamie County’s 14-day rate remained steady, at 12.3% on Monday. There have been 3,240 cases out of 26,633 tests, with 44 deaths and 2,351 recoveries, according to the state.
In Iowa, there were 116,667 cases out of 940,656 tests listed Monday, with 88,084 recoveries and 1,646 deaths.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased to 561 Monday, and a 14-county area of southeast Iowa reported record hospital admissions, patients in hospitals and patients in intensive care units, the Associated Press reported.
In the Council Bluffs area, the Metro Omaha Health Care Coalition reported:
- 365 medical/surgical beds were available out of 1,434 staffed beds. (75% occupancy rate).
- 65 Adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were available out of 304 staffed beds. (79%)
- 13 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds were available out of 41 staffed beds. (68%)
- 190 total inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19; 72 are adult ICU level care (66 confirmed), 6 suspected.
- 135 of the 376 ventilators in hospitals are in use. 17 ventilators are being used for hospitalized patients either suspected or confirmed. Methodist, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine are among the more than 10 health care organizations that make up the health care coalition.
The AP reported state data shows only one of Iowa’s 99 counties has a 14-day positivity rate under 5%, a rate at which many public health officials recommend mitigation such as mask wearing, social distancing and crowd limit requirements. Seventeen counties have a rate above 15% — including Harrison County, along with Cass County, which was at 21.5% on Monday.
The New York Times COVID-19 tracker listed Iowa at 282 positive cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days, 10th highest among states and territories. Nebraska was ninth at 296 cases per 100,000 population. Iowa was eighth with 3.3 deaths per 100,000 population on Monday.
Iowa Western reports weekly case counts
Iowa Western Community College saw fewer new cases of COVID-19 for the period of Oct. 18-24.
Among students, there were 10 newly reported cases — down from 14 the previous week — six recoveries and 15 active cases, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.
Among staff, there were two newly reported cases — down from seven the previous week — three recoveries and eight active cases.
— Nonpareil reporter Tim Johnson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
