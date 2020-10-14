Hospitals examine capacity as coronavirus continues to spread

During a Zoom call with local media, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said “While we are seeing more patients admitted to the hospital than we did four weeks ago, five weeks ago,” the health system has seen “rolling waves of more infections (and) less infections requiring hospitalization.”

On Wednesday, the system was about 95% full in the Omaha metro area, Robertson said.

“Within the metro, we don’t look at them individual, we look at in aggregate and manage the capacity,” he said, noting the system can move staff and resources — and if needed, patients — when necessary.

Regarding capacity and the ability to take care of patients should a continued surge in cases occur, Robertson said, “we manage capacity day in and day out, hour by hour, sometimes minute by minute.”

“What I’m trying to impart on … the general public is capacity is what we manage all the time,” he said.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO Steve Baumert said in a statement, “Since COVID-19 first appeared in our community, teams from across Methodist Health System began developing plans for potential patient surges related to COVID-19.”