In nation's capital, lawmakers remain at odds over second round of stimulus relief

WASHINGTON — Pandemic relief measures such as enhanced federal unemployment benefits are about to expire, but lawmakers are at odds over how — or whether — to extend them.
House Democrats passed their latest relief package back in May, a sweeping proposal known as the HEROES Act that would cost about $3 trillion.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., finally released a $1 trillion counter proposal this week — but members of his own party have bashed it as too much spending.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., had harsh words for ongoing negotiations between the sides, saying the talks include “two big government Democrats” — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
“The White House is trying to solve bad polling by agreeing to indefensibly bad debt,” Sasse said in a statement. “This proposal is not targeted to fix precise problems — it’s about Democrats and Trumpers competing to outspend each other.”
With the clock ticking, officials continue meeting to talk through their differences, but it’s not clear whether they can bridge the gap.
Among the major sticking points is assistance to state and local governments. Democrats say more is needed while Republicans are looking to grant more flexibility on money that’s already been approved but not spent.
Also at issue is whether to extend the current extra federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week.
Omaha area Rep. Don Bacon and many of his fellow Republicans have argued those benefits are so generous they represent a disincentive for people to go back to work. Bacon voted against the HEROES Act, while his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman, supports that proposal.
The Senate GOP bill would reduce the unemployment benefit to $200 a week initially and then cap the benefit to a percentage of a person’s income. Bacon described that Senate GOP bill as a “great first step” even as he warned of too much spending.
“I do agree that we need some supplemental spending to help our citizens, but I hope we remain fiscally conservative and approach this rationally,” Bacon said.
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, was one of only 14 Democrats to vote against the HEROES Act, praising parts of that bill but criticizing the inclusion of expensive, unrelated items.
In a statement this week, Axne expressed disappointment that the Senate has yet to approve a bill of its own, given the many Iowans out of work and in need of support.
Axne said the Senate GOP proposal includes some good provisions, such as expanding stimulus check eligibility for families with older dependents, but added that it does not have enough support for local governments or schools.
“This pandemic was never going to end on July 31st — and the aid we’ve approved to help those who are out of work and hurting shouldn’t stop at the end of this month either,” Axne said.
Asked about his approach to the unemployment benefits, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., provided a statement that did not include policy specifics.
“I wish it weren’t so, but unemployment remains high, business uncertain, and COVID impact still present. No quibbling. Pass a responsible bill,” Fortenberry said, without indicating what that responsible bill should contain.
His Democratic opponent, state Sen. Kate Bolz, said she’s working at the state level to meet pandemic-related needs and that members of Congress should follow suit.
“Democrats and Republicans need to put aside their differences and work together on a relief package that’s transparent and gets assistance to Nebraska families and small businesses trying to stay afloat,” Bolz said.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., provided a statement that talked about the importance of defeating the virus while also reopening schools and businesses to help the economy.
“I have strong concerns about the cost of another bill,” Smith said. “We need to include language to address our debt and a better approach to unemployment than a one-size-fits-all approach that is based on the demands of California and New York.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., declined to share thoughts on specifics of the Senate GOP proposal. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, had pushed a proposal to suspend federal income and payroll taxes for essential workers, up to certain caps. That plan was not included in the GOP bill, although it does have another proposal that she supported to provide assistance to child care providers.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, touted provisions of the Senate Republican proposal while also acknowledging criticism from some quarters about the level of federal spending on pandemic response this year.
“We’re hearing from a lot of people that say $3 trillion we already put out there is too much and ‘where’s the end of this?’ and all that sort of thing,” Grassley said.
But Grassley added that after moving to shut down the economy, the government has a responsibility to take action to fire it up again.
“If we don’t, we’re going to have not only an American recession, we’re going to have a worldwide recession — or even depression,” Grassley said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.