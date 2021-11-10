Iowa among states challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers

While announcing the rule, CMS said that COVID-19 vaccine requirements by private health systems and previous vaccine mandates by states for other diseases have not led to widespread resignations of health care workers.

But the lawsuit contends that numerous health workers are likely to be fired, retire or quit rather than get vaccinated for COVID-19, which it said “jeopardizes the healthcare interests of rural Americans.”

The lawsuit points to concerns from rural hospital administrators in Missouri and Nebraska. For example, it says that Great Plains Health in North Platte, Nebraska, is able to staff only about 70 of its 116 beds because of workforce shortages and has received notice from a majority of personnel in its behavioral health unit that they would resign rather than be vaccinated.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has more than 1,000 unfilled positions at its health care facilities, and a vaccine mandate would worsen the worker shortage, said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Workplace vaccine mandates have become more common recently and generally have resulted in significant compliance.