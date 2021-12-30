Iowa child COVID hospitalizations up amid increased spread

The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. While overall hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19 including 10 children under the age of 11 and six between age 12 and 17. All are unvaccinated. Hospitalization of unvaccinated children has been reported in other states as infections among children have risen generally in recent days.

According to state data, there are no hospitalizations of residents 19 or younger in the 10 county region that includes Pottawattamie County.

The Iowa vaccination rate among young children remains low, with just 14% of those between ages 5 and 11 fully vaccinated.

Health officials said 711 Iowans were hospitalized, with 165 in intensive care.

Iowa is averaging 1,566 cases per day, which is up from about 1,300 a day a week ago.

The state posted an additional 59 deaths on Wednesday for a total of 7,858 COVID-19 deaths. Iowa is averaging about 17 deaths per day.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Iowa has the ninth highest 7-day death rate in the nation with 3.8 deaths per 100,000 people. New Mexico is the highest at 8 per 100,000.

Pottawattamie County is at a 54.1% vaccination rate, at at 62.7% for the population 12 and older, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 14.3%. The county reported 196 cases from Dec. 22 to Wednesday, the latest day of available data.

According to CDC data, Iowa is tied for third-highest booster vaccination rate at 43.9%.

