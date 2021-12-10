Iowa confirms first Omicron case

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab said Thursday it has confirmed the detection of the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in an Iowa resident.

According to the public health department, the case involves an unvaccinated individual under the age of 18 who resides in Black Hawk County. The individual remains asymptomatic, however because of travel exposure; the family sought testing based on public health guidance.

Black Hawk County Public Health acted quickly to initiate contact with the family and remain in contact to monitor the health of the individual, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.

"As always, COVID-19 infected individuals are advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance," the state public health agency said in a release.

The State Hygienic Lab maintains a "strong" statewide genomic surveillance program and the lab will continue to prioritize sequencing of test samples that look suspicious for the Omicron and other variants, the release said.

“There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against Omicron, which is great news. Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible,” IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia said in the release. “I want to emphasize how grateful I am to Iowans who have chosen to get vaccinated, thank you. To those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet, I urge you to speak with your health care provider about the vaccine’s benefits for you and those around you”.

Find vaccine providers at vaccinate.iowa.gov.

