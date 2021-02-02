Iowa confirms three cases of UK coronavirus variant in state

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday that three cases of a COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has been detected in eastern Iowa.
The virus variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., is often referred to as the U.K. variant, the department said. Based on epidemiologic and modeling data, researchers believe that the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain. To date, the Modern and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been approved for use in the United States.
Two of the three U.K. variant cases in Iowa were detected in Johnson County, an adult 18 to 40 years old and a middle aged adult 41 to 60, and an adult in Bremer County. The department said it and local public health agencies have initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process. The process will include notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance.
The positive cases were identified by the State Hygienic Lab, which has been participating in the CDC’s SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program by sending COVID-19 test samples to be sequenced for the B.1.1.7 variant since early December. The state said SHL recently began doing its own internal sequencing to look specifically for the variant. Routine analysis of genetic sequence data assisted in identifying the new variant strain in Iowa.
“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Public health will continue to work with our partners at SHL to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director and epidemiologist, said in a release.
The Iowa Department of Public Health noted the emergence of new variants underscores that it remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a mask or face covering.
• Practice social distancing with those outside your household.
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
• Stay home if you feel sick.
• Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19.
• Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you.