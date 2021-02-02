Iowa confirms three cases of UK coronavirus variant in state

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday that three cases of a COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has been detected in eastern Iowa.

The virus variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., is often referred to as the U.K. variant, the department said. Based on epidemiologic and modeling data, researchers believe that the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain. To date, the Modern and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been approved for use in the United States.

Two of the three U.K. variant cases in Iowa were detected in Johnson County, an adult 18 to 40 years old and a middle aged adult 41 to 60, and an adult in Bremer County. The department said it and local public health agencies have initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process. The process will include notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance.