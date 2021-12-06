Iowa coronavirus cases increasing; Pottawattamie County sees increase

Iowa is continuing to see a high level of coronavirus cases with the number of confirmed infections rising significantly in the past week, according to state Department of Public Health data released Monday. Numbers are also increasing in Pottawattamie County.
The state agency reported 12,254 confirmed positive cases in the past week in Iowa, up from 9,706 on Friday and 8,221 on Wednesday.
There were 721 people hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. Of those, 162 were in intensive care, up from 156 reported Friday.
Iowa's 16% seven-day positivity rate was one of the highest in the nation, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa's rate was behind a nearly 19% positivity rate in Nebraska, Michigan and New Mexico. Indiana and South Dakota had a nearly 17% rate.
Testing in Iowa identified more the 1,300 cases a day on average over the past week.
All Iowa counties have a high rate of spread and the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings.
Harrison County, in western Iowa, and Fremont County, in the state's southwest corner, had positivity rates exceeding 30% percent. Both counties have fewer than 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
Pottawattamie County's total vaccination rate was 52% as of Monday, according to state public health data. Of residents 12 or older, the rate was at 61.5%. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 19%. The county has not had a diagnosed case of the omicron variant, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant.
Wyant said Pottawattamie County hospitals saw numbers start to climb in late November, hitting a recent peak of 49 people on Nov. 26. As of Friday, the latest date with available data, the county was at 38 hospitalizations, with 14 in intensive care, Wyant said. Of the intensive care patients, four were on ventilators.
Wyant also said the hospitals are again seeing people come to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test, which can put a strain on hospital staff working to take care of COVID patients. Officials encourage residents who aren't experiencing severe symptoms from going to the ER for a test. Tests are available through Pottawattamie County Public Health at 600 S. Fourth St. and Nomi Health, located at 1751 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs.
"If you're sick and need to be seen, we want you to seek out that care," Wyant said. "But if you're strictly seeking out testing, you want to do one of the other means for it."
Health officials also encourage residents to practice mitigation strategies including social distancing when possible, wearing a mask when it's not, practicing good hand hygiene and eating a healthy diet.
"With the number of new cases coming in right now, it's a good time to think about the original mitigation strategies we know work," Wyant said. "And get your vaccinations."
The county hosts weekly vaccine clinics from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Veterans Affairs building, 636 Sixth Ave.
The CDC said Iowa has 57.2% of its population fully vaccinated, ranking it 24th in nation. One-third of Iowans age 5 and older remain unvaccinated.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.