Iowa coronavirus cases increasing; Pottawattamie County sees increase

Pottawattamie County's total vaccination rate was 52% as of Monday, according to state public health data. Of residents 12 or older, the rate was at 61.5%. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 19%. The county has not had a diagnosed case of the omicron variant, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant.

Wyant said Pottawattamie County hospitals saw numbers start to climb in late November, hitting a recent peak of 49 people on Nov. 26. As of Friday, the latest date with available data, the county was at 38 hospitalizations, with 14 in intensive care, Wyant said. Of the intensive care patients, four were on ventilators.

Wyant also said the hospitals are again seeing people come to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test, which can put a strain on hospital staff working to take care of COVID patients. Officials encourage residents who aren't experiencing severe symptoms from going to the ER for a test. Tests are available through Pottawattamie County Public Health at 600 S. Fourth St. and Nomi Health, located at 1751 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs.

"If you're sick and need to be seen, we want you to seek out that care," Wyant said. "But if you're strictly seeking out testing, you want to do one of the other means for it."