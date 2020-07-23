Iowa Department of Public Health launches mask usage campaign

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a campaign asking Iowans to wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The campaign asks the public to #StepUpMaskUpIA.
This new outreach campaign encourages Iowans to follow important public health mitigation measures, such as wearing a cloth face covering when in public, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.
“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told Iowans in a recent video address and Tweet. “Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa! Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers, and your fellow Iowans. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Reynolds has been reticent to issue a statewide mask requirement. Iowa has been one of the only states that does not have any enforceable local or state mask mandates. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor has said that she believes residents will wear them on their own and that municipalities can require them only if she grants that authority, which she’s declined to do.
Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can’t implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said.
“If it’s not consistent with that then it’s not appropriate and it’s not in effect,” Reynolds said of a mask requirement issued by the mayor of Muscatine.
Iowa City has since issued a mask mandate as well.
Across the river in Omaha, Douglas County health officials are taking steps toward requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
"We're in an unprecedented pandemic now, and we need to do everything we can to slow it down," said Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County (Nebraska) Board of Health.
Rodgers said county health and legal officials began investigating their options this week after the Lincoln-Lancaster County (Nebraska) Health Department announced its indoor mask mandate on Friday.
For more information on cloth face coverings, including how to make them, how to wear them appropriately, and how to care for them, as well as outreach materials including #StepUpMaskUpIA resources, please visit: idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Public.
— Ryan J. Foley and David Pitt of the Associated Press and Julie Anderson of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!