Iowa Department of Public Health launches mask usage campaign

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a campaign asking Iowans to wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign asks the public to #StepUpMaskUpIA.

This new outreach campaign encourages Iowans to follow important public health mitigation measures, such as wearing a cloth face covering when in public, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.

“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told Iowans in a recent video address and Tweet. “Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa! Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers, and your fellow Iowans. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Reynolds has been reticent to issue a statewide mask requirement. Iowa has been one of the only states that does not have any enforceable local or state mask mandates. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor has said that she believes residents will wear them on their own and that municipalities can require them only if she grants that authority, which she’s declined to do.