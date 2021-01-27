Iowa governor expects increased vaccine allocation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she expects the state's vaccine allotment to increase.

During a press conference in Johnston, Reynolds said the federal government is increasing allocation to each state by at least 16%, starting next week for at least three weeks.

That should translate to about 6,300 additional doses -- pushing Iowa's weekly doses to 25,800 a week from the current 19,500 allocation, Reynolds said.

"Even with the positive news. I want to remind Iowans the vaccine supply will remain low for the foreseeable future," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said additional vaccine doses are available from the federal allocation to nursing homes. While about 90% of nursing home residents are accepting the vaccine, only about 50% of staff initially agreed to be vaccinated. Reynolds said staff rates have risen in the past week but there are additional vaccine doses potentially available for the state to use for the general public.

Iowa is in a phase in which people 65 and older are eligible for vaccination, but the lack of supply has limited the number of individuals who have received shots.