Iowa governor expects increased vaccine allocation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she expects the state's vaccine allotment to increase.
During a press conference in Johnston, Reynolds said the federal government is increasing allocation to each state by at least 16%, starting next week for at least three weeks.
That should translate to about 6,300 additional doses -- pushing Iowa's weekly doses to 25,800 a week from the current 19,500 allocation, Reynolds said.
"Even with the positive news. I want to remind Iowans the vaccine supply will remain low for the foreseeable future," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said additional vaccine doses are available from the federal allocation to nursing homes. While about 90% of nursing home residents are accepting the vaccine, only about 50% of staff initially agreed to be vaccinated. Reynolds said staff rates have risen in the past week but there are additional vaccine doses potentially available for the state to use for the general public.
Iowa is in a phase in which people 65 and older are eligible for vaccination, but the lack of supply has limited the number of individuals who have received shots.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said 198,764 Iowans have received a vaccine. The state said 128,913 have had at least the first shot while 40,331 have received both doses.
In Pottawattamie County, 4,143 residents have received vaccine, while providers have administered 9,071 shots. Those totals include 807 two-shot series completions among residents and 1,579 total series completions by county providers.
The two vaccines now in wide distribution require two doses for a complete immune response.
Iowa on Wednesday reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the total to 4,500. An additional 1,100 new confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
Pottawattamie County had no new deaths. There were 1,038 active positive cases and the county's 14-day positivity rate was 12.2%.
-- Pitt with the Associated Press contributed from Johnston.