Iowa inmate dies after infection with coronavirus
covid-19 graphic
Lee News Service

IOWA CITY — The Corrections Department announced Tuesday the death of another inmate who was infected with the coronavirus.

Timothy Louis McGhee Jr., 48, was pronounced dead Monday night, the Corrections Department said. After an examination by the Johnson County medical examiner, the department said the death was likely due to the coronavirus and other preexisting medical conditions.

McGhee's death is the third of an Iowa Corrections Department inmate that was likely related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

McGhee was serving a 15-year sentence for three convictions of second-degree theft from Linn County. His sentence began Oct. 31, 2018.

