Iowa introduces efforts to assist with vaccine questions

Around 1,100 first doses will be administered this week and next week to residents 65 and older. The county also continues to give second doses to school employees and law enforcement officials.

Wyant said the clinics have gone well and he’s optimistic about news of forthcoming additional vaccine availability.

“I think we’ve shown our effort is effective. We’ll continue going on it as soon as we get vaccine,” he said.

The county had 1,553 active cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Thursday, with 10,717 total cases and 9,164 recoveries. There have been 101,997 tests in the county.

An additional COVID-19 death was reported between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s total during the pandemic to 141.

Compared to other states’ distribution rates per population, Iowa is above average for the rate of residents receiving at least one dose, but among the states with the lowest rate of residents receiving two doses, according to federal data.