Iowa Latino Festival to be held virtually as area celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

A cultural celebration in Council Bluffs will go on this year, with tweaks because of COVID-19.

The annual Iowa Latino Festival will be held virtually on Oct. 11, according to Centro Latino of Iowa. The event will still feature a cultural celebration, along with the chance for a number of agencies and organizations to inform the public on the services they provide, Centro Latino said in a release.

The agency plans to host cultural events that will be broadcast via Facebook Live. The festival traditionally invites a number of agencies to the event to inform area residents about services and programs. This year, "virtual booths" will be set up for those agencies.

The event comes toward the end of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off Tuesday and runs through Oct. 15.

To celebrate, the center will dedicate weeks to four key themes: sense of belonging, housing, workforce development and entrepreneurship and education, along with a focus on community health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the month, Centro Latino Executive Director Ramon Calzada will interview different community organizations engaged with the local Latino community via Facebook Live.