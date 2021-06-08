Iowa launches COVID-19 vaccination promotion campaign

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a multi-media marketing campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

The department said it will aim to inform more Iowans about the benefits of the vaccine and encourage them to get vaccinated.

“As eligibility further expands to the pediatric population, it’s also important that we reach an even more diverse groups of Iowans, including teens and their parents or guardians, with information about the vaccine,” Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia said in a release. “That means getting creative with how we deliver messages through traditional and digital channels.”

The department said television ads and online video that are currently running feature images of iconic Iowa events and summertime traditions that reflect a return to normalcy.

A new ad features Major General Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 late last year. "

"His personal experience reinforces the message that COVID-19 can affect anyone, and that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your health," the department said in the release.