Iowa launches COVID-19 vaccination promotion campaign

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a multi-media marketing campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination.
The department said it will aim to inform more Iowans about the benefits of the vaccine and encourage them to get vaccinated.
“As eligibility further expands to the pediatric population, it’s also important that we reach an even more diverse groups of Iowans, including teens and their parents or guardians, with information about the vaccine,” Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia said in a release. “That means getting creative with how we deliver messages through traditional and digital channels.”
The department said television ads and online video that are currently running feature images of iconic Iowa events and summertime traditions that reflect a return to normalcy.
A new ad features Major General Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 late last year. "
"His personal experience reinforces the message that COVID-19 can affect anyone, and that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your health," the department said in the release.
The campaign will run on broadcast, cable and connected TV; digital video channels including You Tube, Hulu and TikTok; traditional and digital radio channels which will include spots in English and Spanish; social media; online advertising; and billboards.
According to IDPH data, more than 2.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Iowa and more than 1.38 million Iowans are fully vaccinated.
In Pottawattamie County, 31,400 residents have completed a two-dose series, while 1,999 have received a single-shot vaccine. The county's vaccination rate, among all residents, is roughly 36%. Another 4,308 residents have received the first of a two-dose series.
Pottawattamie County Public Health is hosting a clinic at the Veterans Affairs building, 623 Sixth Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Go to pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate for more information.
For more information about vaccinations in Iowa or to find a vaccine location or event near you, go to vaccinateiowa.gov.