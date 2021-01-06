Iowa lawmakers decry the riot at the U.S. Capitol

Colleague Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted she and her staff were also safe, calling the riot "anarchy."

"I served in uniform to defend the right to peacefully protest," Ernst, the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate, tweeted. "What's happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It's anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear."

Democratic 4th District U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said she was with staff en route from working at her D.C. residence to the Capitol for the vote when "everything hit."

"We expected protests. We knew that was coming -- but never something like this," Axne, who represents Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa, told the Nonpareil.

Axne said she made sure her team was safe -- two staffers were at the Capitol at the time. The congresswoman returned to her nearby residence as it was put into lockdown with the entire area.

"When your kids are texting you, asking if you’re OK -- it really hits home," Axne said.

At the height of the chaos, Axne made a personal plea to Trump on Twitter to, "Please sir, tell them to stop."