Iowa lifts some virus restrictions

Iowa restaurants and bars may return to normal business hours but patrons must still wear masks when not seated for eating or drinking, and groups must be at least 6 feet from one another, according to a new proclamation announced Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The restriction on the number of people who may gather at one time is lifted but groups or individuals must distance themselves from one another. Reynolds is also relaxing rules over attendance at high school, youth and adult sports events, allowing members of a participant’s household to attend, according to an announcement from her office on Wednesday.
Reynolds’ revised coronavirus pandemic emergency proclamation, which took effect Thursday morning, follows an overall decline in the spread of the virus and hospitalizations in Iowa in the past month.
“The virus is still circulating in our communities and across the state but if we continue to control the things that we can control and do our part to prevent another surge, there’s no reason we can’t effectively live with COVID-19 a little longer,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived Monday in Iowa, and as of Tuesday 500 health care workers have been vaccinated. After health care workers, the state has prioritized residents of long-term care facilities and workers there.
Pottawattamie County reports additional death, 42 new cases
There were 7,641 positive cases out of 37,864 individuals tested, with 5,601 recoveries, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data at 3 p.m. Thursday. There were 42 new cases, 88 new individuals tested and 178 new recoveries. There was an additional death — there have been 83 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate again dipped slightly, down to 16.8%.
A government advisory panel endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, the Associated Press reported, paving the way for the shot to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation for the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote, agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 years old and up.
The FDA’s green light for emergency use is expected quickly. Moderna would then begin shipping millions of doses, earmarked for health workers and nursing home residents, to boost the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
Earlier this week, Harrison County Public Health announced it has been allotted 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will be distributed to front line workers. On Thursday, county Public Health Director Brad Brake said he’s hopeful it’ll arrive early next week, but he’ll know more when the emergency use authorization is approved.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant told the Nonpareil earlier this week that Pottawattamie County would receive doses on Dec. 21 and then weekly going forward. That will include distribution to the two Council Bluffs hospitals, according to representatives for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Mercy Council Bluffs.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee and Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard of the AP contributed to this report.
