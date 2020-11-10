Iowa, metro hospitals encourage COVID-19 prevention as surge threatens resources, health care workers; Council Bluffs City Council passes mask requirement at City Hall

Area hospitals continue to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients, while also making contingency plans should the recent surge get worse.
“The number of COVID-19 patients we are seeing in the community is at its highest point since the pandemic began,” officials with CHI Health Mercy Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson of Council Bluffs said in a joint statement. “Based off the data we are tracking, those numbers are likely to still climb.”
On Tuesday, there were 35 COVID-19 patients at Council Bluffs hospitals, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The day before there were 37, the highest of the pandemic. Thirteen of the Council Bluffs patients Tuesday were county residents. Omaha, Nebraska-based CHI Health and Methodist Health System officials have discussed the ability to shift patients and staff when needed to address needs and capacity issues.
Metro area hospitals have seen a steady increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since late October. On Oct. 22, the Metro Area Health Care Coalition reported 176 total patients, including 64 in intensive care. The coalition includes a number of health systems in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, including Methodist, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine. On Sunday, the latest available data, the coalition reported there were 365 hospitalized with 107 in intensive care.
And in Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were 62 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with 18 in intensive care, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The region was in the 40s for hospitalizations in late October and early November ahead of an increase in recent days. The regional hospital numbers include some overlap with the coalition’s numbers.
Mercy and Jennie Edmundson officials said the hospitals are responding to increased staffing needs, with nurses and other staff picking up extra shifts and working in other areas where needed. The officials noted high hospitalizations this time of year is not unusual.
“But increased COVID-19 patients requires that we monitor bed capacity, increase staffing and make adjustments as necessary. We are confident in our surge plans for both patients and staff, and will adjust as necessary. We are certainly concerned about the staff and their fatigue, but everyone is really pulling together,” the officials said in the joint statement.
The hospitals will utilize traveling nurses when the need arises.
“Like many areas across the country we are leaning on these types of services for our potential nursing needs,” the officials said.
During his weekly Zoom call with media, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said the system has started reducing non-urgent procedures to free up rooms and staff to address COVID-19, but noted, “we understand the negative health consequences if we forestall other health care to make sure we have empty rooms available for COVID.”
“We’ve starting with procedures that can be safely postponed. We’ve begun to do that. Not a lot at this point, but have started. We can turn that dial as we need to,” Robertson said. “That comes with a cost — the cost of delaying care for others that absolutely need it is a real cost. ... There’s a stair-step approach we’ll take based on the need.”
Pottawattamie County’s 14-day positivity rate was 19.2% on Tuesday, the highest since the state started listing those percentages at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Surrounding counties Harrison and Mills were at 19.9% and 23.8%, respectively.
Combined, at 3 p.m. Tuesday the three counties had reported 81 new cases over the previous 24 hours: Pottawattamie County was at 4,188 cases out of 29,244 tests, with 2,917 recoveries; Harrison County was at 839 cases out of 4,095 tests, with 513 recoveries; and Mills County was at 648 cases out of 4,981 tests, with 298 recoveries.
There was one new death in both Pottawattamie and Harrison County. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old died of the disease last week. Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said a man between 61 and 80 who was a resident at a long-term care facility died.
There have been 51 deaths in Pottawattamie County and 21 deaths in Harrison County, including 17 among care facility residents as the county deals with three outbreaks.
COVID-19 surge affects hospitals statewide
The pleas from hospital and public health officials across Iowa have been coming in clearly, and in unison:
All Iowans must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 — which is spreading through the state like wildfire — or Iowa hospitals may soon become overrun by patients infected with the virus, and then Iowa’s health care workers may become overwhelmed by the surging patient load.
“It is starting to get dire,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer for Mercy One-Northeast Iowa.
COVID-19 is tearing through Iowa at rates never before seen during the pandemic, which first hit here in late March. The two-week average for new deaths is at its highest point of the pandemic, and the two-week average of new cases has tripled in just the past two months.
Medical and public health experts say the latest surge is being driven primarily by individuals interacting with each other, including gatherings of family and friends, and by people gathering in public places like bars and restaurants without practicing social distancing.
The unprecedented spike is hitting hospitals hard. The two-week average of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 is double its previous high point, set way back in mid-May. And the two-week average of new COVID-19 hospital admissions is more than triple its previous high point of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the state reported 4,425 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours, plus 1,135 patients hospitalized for the virus.
The number and percentage of hospital beds statewide has been shrinking. Some hospitals have hit their capacity for COVID-19 patients, and others are warning that even if they still have beds available, they may not have enough healthy workers to cover those beds.
“My people, these health care workers throughout our state, they’re exceptional. And at this point they’re exhausted. They’re exhausted mentally. They’re exhausted physically. They’ve been battling this disease for eight grueling months,” Dr. David Williams, chief financial officer for UnityPoint Health, said late last week during a news conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Capitol. “And now’s the time, I ask for Iowa, this is the time as a state, as a community, you have to take care of my (health care) family. We’ve been spending eight months taking care of you, taking care of your family, taking care of your friends. My plea is that everybody watching today: take care of my family. It’s time to take care of the health care workers.”
Hospitals across the state are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients.
In the Quad-Cities, COVID-19 patients at UnityPoint Health-Trinity have doubled from 25 to 48, including 19 in intensive care, according to president and CEO Robert Erickson. Of those who have been hospitalized in the Trinity system, the death rate has been roughly 10%, Erickson said.
“In Rock Island, every COVID-19 bed was full,” Erickson said. “And everyone was on a ventilator.”
Genesis Health in the Quad-Cities had 105 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, and is planning for that number to increase to 150 or more, a spokesman said.
“We need all the help we can get from the public. We are trending in a challenging direction,” Genesis’ senior communications specialist Craig Cooper said.
MercyOne North Iowa experienced a new record number of COVID-19 patients over the weekend, according to the hospital’s data.
“Now is not the time to relax safety measures,” Brian Hanft, public health director for Cerro Gordo County, said during a news conference this week. “The virus is now at our doorstep and is knocking loudly.”
Hospital officials across the state expressed similar wishes: that Iowans limit their social gatherings, when in public wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others, wash their hands regularly, and stay home when they are not feeling well.
They also are encouraging Iowans to get their flu shot.
Tracy Larson, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center’s vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer, said in a statement that she has seen the effectiveness of masking, limiting gatherings, and social distancing in the community.
“Now is the time for increased vigilance in these areas,” Larson said. “Wearing a mask is an opportunity to protect the people you love. We have and will always champion these simple efforts to reduce the spread of this very real and threatening illness, and we encourage everyone to do the same.”
Because the current spike is being driven by individuals — and not workplace or long-term care facility outbreaks like previous spikes during the pandemic — hospital officials say they need all Iowans to help control COVID-19’s spread in order to avoid overwhelming the state’s health care system.
“We are doing everything we can as health care systems, but the community needs to help us in this fight. The guidelines are pretty simple: wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings, etc.,” Council Bluffs Jennie Edmundson and Mercy officials said. “We can get this situation under control — but we need the public’s help in doing so.”
Robertson discussed the need for continued vigilant hand hygiene. About face coverings, he said, “we all need to clearly communicate the value that mask wearing brings.”
“These prevention methods, they have zero cost,” Robertson said. “Therefore we should do them religiously.”
Council Bluffs City Council passes mask requirement at City Hall
Members of the public are now required to wear a face covering at Council Bluffs City Hall.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution during its regular meeting on Monday night, during the “other business” portion of the agenda. The resolution was effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
In a release, the city said if a person who needs to conduct business in City Hall is unable to wear a face covering, they should contact the department directly to make alternate arrangements. The City Clerk’s office will provide patrons a mask if needed. If someone refuses to wear a mask, they will be charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
During discussion during the meeting, Sarah Abdouch, Mary Stanley and Yolanda McDaniel and other Council Bluffs residents questioned the requirement. Abdouch raised concerns about having to provide different accommodations for people unable to wear a mask, among other concerns. McDaniel seemed to not understand the resolution was centralized to City Hall.
Councilman Chad Hannan pointed to a recommendation from the Pottawattamie County Board of Health to take action.
“If not now, when?” Hannan asked.
“I would be the first to agree, I don’t want to wear a mask,” Councilwoman Melissa Head, referring to the hassle that can come with wearing a mask. “But unfortunately the rates just keep increasing in our community.”
She noted, “We’re not requiring (it) community-wide.”
Councilman Mike Wolf said, “In addition to trying to keep City Hall open, we’re trying to keep businesses open, and we want to set an example.”
Councilman Joe Disalvo, who voted against the resolution, said he thought it was worth considering the city return to a closure of City Hall, as it was earlier in the pandemic, with services provided by appointment-only.
“If that’s our concern, maybe we ought to try something other than masks. And by that, go to appointment-only at city hall until we get it under control,” Disalvo said, noting he was in the minority in that thought.
The city noted Mayor Matt Walsh’s proclamation (number 2020-2) regarding coronavirus states that the operation of city government is an essential function for our community and that steps should be taken to reduce the potential for our employees to be infected by the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings and anywhere people will be around others. The CDC says masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.
"Masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth," the CDC said on its website. "COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), so the use of masks is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain. CDC’s recommendations for masks will be updated as new scientific evidence becomes available."
— Lee Enterprises reporters Erin Murphy of the Des Moines Bureau, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Tom Loewy of the Quad-City Times, Dolly Butz of the Sioux City Journal and Jared McNett of the Mason City Globe Gazette contributed to this report.
