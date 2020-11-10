Iowa, metro hospitals encourage COVID-19 prevention as surge threatens resources, health care workers; Council Bluffs City Council passes mask requirement at City Hall

Councilman Joe Disalvo, who voted against the resolution, said he thought it was worth considering the city return to a closure of City Hall, as it was earlier in the pandemic, with services provided by appointment-only.

“If that’s our concern, maybe we ought to try something other than masks. And by that, go to appointment-only at city hall until we get it under control,” Disalvo said, noting he was in the minority in that thought.

The city noted Mayor Matt Walsh’s proclamation (number 2020-2) regarding coronavirus states that the operation of city government is an essential function for our community and that steps should be taken to reduce the potential for our employees to be infected by the virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings and anywhere people will be around others. The CDC says masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.