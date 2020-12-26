Iowa Mourns: A creature of habit, man lived his whole life on the family farm

ROCK RAPIDS — Daniel Lee Boon moved only once, and the journey wasn’t far: from the upstairs bedroom to the downstairs one.

He spent 69 years — his whole life — on his family farm in Rock Rapids, said his wife, Marlene Boon.

Well-rooted in his little northwest Iowa town, residents knew Daniel and his kindness, Marlene said. A dairy farmer with a finely honed routine, Daniel gravitated toward tradition.

Every morning, he stopped at McDonald’s, where “the staff would see him pull in the parking lot and have his order ready on a tray by the time he walked in the door,” his obituary read.

He’d follow breakfast up with a visit to Walmart’s toy section, where he hunted new Hot Wheels cars — trinkets that are now spread out in the family’s shed.

Daniel, 69, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 26 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, far from the rural hamlet he loved. Marlene stood by Daniel’s side as he took his last breath.

Born in 1951, he was one of eight Boon children raised on the farm. Later, he took ownership of the acreage and raised his three children — Terrance, Kylah and Adam — on the same land.